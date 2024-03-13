What to eat and avoid during the holy month of Ramadan

From dawn until sunset, those observing Ramadan abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs. This fasting is not only a spiritual act to cleanse the soul and foster a closer connection with Allah but also an opportunity to practice self-discipline and empathy for those less fortunate.

However, to maintain health and vitality during this period, pay attention to what to eat and avoid during the pre-dawn meal (Suhoor) and the meal after sunset (Iftar).

What to eat during Ramadan

For Suhoor

The pre-dawn meal should be wholesome and sustaining to help you maintain energy levels throughout the day.

Complex carbohydrates: Foods like oats, whole wheat bread, and brown rice release energy slowly throughout the day, keeping you fueled.

For Iftar

The meal to break your fast should replenish energy without causing discomfort or weight gain.

Dates and water: Tradition and nutrition both recommend breaking your fast with dates and water, providing a quick energy boost and hydration.

What to avoid during Ramadan

During Suhoor

Avoid foods that can cause dehydration or feel heavy in your stomach throughout the day.

High-sodium foods: Salty foods can increase thirst during the fasting hours.

During Iftar

It’s tempting to indulge after a day of fasting, but certain foods can cause more harm than good.

Fried and greasy foods: While tempting, they can cause indigestion and discomfort.

Additional tips for a healthy Ramadan

Stay hydrated: Focus on drinking enough water between Iftar and Suhoor to avoid dehydration.

By focusing on nutritious foods that fuel the body and avoiding those that detract from your health, you can ensure that you observe this holy month in the healthiest way possible.