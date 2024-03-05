ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

10 things to do if you can't sleep at night due to heat

Anna Ajayi

It can be really hard to fall asleep on a hot night.

What to do if you can't sleep at night due to heat [Somnowell]
What to do if you can't sleep at night due to heat [Somnowell]

With the temperature rising, falling and staying asleep can become a challenge. Tossing and turning because it's too warm is no fun.

Recommended articles

How do you deal with this?

Here are ten tips to help you cool down and enjoy a better night's sleep, even on the hottest of nights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swap out heavy, warm bedding for lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton or linen. These materials help promote air circulation and can wick away sweat, keeping you cooler as you sleep.

If it's cooler outside than inside, open windows across the room from each other to create a cross breeze. This can help move the hot air out and draw cooler air in. Adding a fan can enhance this effect by circulating the air more effectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a quick, cool shower before bed can lower your body temperature.

Take a cool shower [BlackDoctor]
Take a cool shower [BlackDoctor] Pulse Nigeria

You'll feel refreshed and more relaxed, making it easier to fall asleep despite the heat.

Staying hydrated helps your body regulate its temperature more efficiently, especially when it's hot. Drinking a glass of cold water before bed can help cool your body down. Plus, it's good for your health to stay hydrated.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fan can be a lifesaver on warm nights. It helps move the air around, making it feel cooler. If you place a bowl of ice in front of the fan, it can blow cooler air towards you. This little trick can make a big difference in how comfortable you feel.

If possible, sleep alone. Sharing a bed increases body heat and can make it harder to stay cool. If you must share, try to maintain some distance to minimize heat transfer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Choose light, loose-fitting clothes made of cotton for sleeping. These kinds of clothes let your skin breathe and don't trap heat as much as other materials. Like your bedding, choosing materials such as cotton can help keep you cool by allowing air to circulate and wicking away moisture.

Keep blinds or curtains closed during the day to prevent your bedroom from heating up in the sunlight. Using blackout curtains can be especially effective.

Lights and electronics like TVs and computers generate additional heat. Turning them off can help keep your room cooler. Plus, it's better for saving energy too. Turn off anything you don't need, especially in or near your bedroom, to keep the room cooler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some mattresses and pillows are designed to be cooling, made from materials that allow air to circulate, which helps keep you cool while you sleep. If you often find yourself too hot at night, it might be worth investing in bedding that helps keep you cool.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 foods to eat when you have terrible diarrhoea

7 foods to eat when you have terrible diarrhoea

10 things to do if you can't sleep at night due to heat

10 things to do if you can't sleep at night due to heat

Why Nigeria switched the driver's seat from right to left

Why Nigeria switched the driver's seat from right to left

France is the first country to make abortion a constitutional right for women

France is the first country to make abortion a constitutional right for women

Guinness World Records disqualifies Ghanaian chef Failatu's cookathon

Guinness World Records disqualifies Ghanaian chef Failatu's cookathon

Eat Ghana: How to make 'Ayigbe' biscuit

Eat Ghana: How to make 'Ayigbe' biscuit

4 things you may regret doing in this hot weather

4 things you may regret doing in this hot weather

The dangers of driving drowsy and how to stay more alert

The dangers of driving drowsy and how to stay more alert

5 things you can do to make your showers extra relaxing

5 things you can do to make your showers extra relaxing

How to know if a man is really in love or just using you

How to know if a man is really in love or just using you

Braces-friendly menu: What to eat & what to avoid

Braces-friendly menu: What to eat & what to avoid

Benue chef completes 135-hour cook-a-thon in bid to reclaim record for Nigeria

Benue chef completes 135-hour cook-a-thon in bid to reclaim record for Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yam balls

How to make the best yam balls in some very simple steps

Do you suffer from insomnia? [BlackHealth]

10 things to do at night when you suffer from insomnia

Foods and drinks that prevent bad mouth odour [fermeliadental]

Get rid of bad breath with these 5 foods and drinks

Remedies for men's receding hairline [Blackbeauty]

5 lifestyle habits and remedies for men's receding hairline