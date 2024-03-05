10 things to do if you can't sleep at night due to heat

How do you deal with this?

10 things to do if you can’t fall asleep on a hot night

Here are ten tips to help you cool down and enjoy a better night's sleep, even on the hottest of nights.

1. Use lightweight bedding

Swap out heavy, warm bedding for lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton or linen. These materials help promote air circulation and can wick away sweat, keeping you cooler as you sleep.

2. Create a cross breeze

If it's cooler outside than inside, open windows across the room from each other to create a cross breeze. This can help move the hot air out and draw cooler air in. Adding a fan can enhance this effect by circulating the air more effectively.

3. Take a cool shower

Taking a quick, cool shower before bed can lower your body temperature.

You'll feel refreshed and more relaxed, making it easier to fall asleep despite the heat.

4. Drink cold water

Staying hydrated helps your body regulate its temperature more efficiently, especially when it's hot. Drinking a glass of cold water before bed can help cool your body down. Plus, it's good for your health to stay hydrated.

5. Use a fan strategically

A fan can be a lifesaver on warm nights. It helps move the air around, making it feel cooler. If you place a bowl of ice in front of the fan, it can blow cooler air towards you. This little trick can make a big difference in how comfortable you feel.

6. Sleep alone

If possible, sleep alone. Sharing a bed increases body heat and can make it harder to stay cool. If you must share, try to maintain some distance to minimize heat transfer.

7. Wear light clothing

Choose light, loose-fitting clothes made of cotton for sleeping. These kinds of clothes let your skin breathe and don't trap heat as much as other materials. Like your bedding, choosing materials such as cotton can help keep you cool by allowing air to circulate and wicking away moisture.

8. Block out the sun during the day

Keep blinds or curtains closed during the day to prevent your bedroom from heating up in the sunlight. Using blackout curtains can be especially effective.

9. Turn off heat-producing devices

Lights and electronics like TVs and computers generate additional heat. Turning them off can help keep your room cooler. Plus, it's better for saving energy too. Turn off anything you don't need, especially in or near your bedroom, to keep the room cooler.

10. Use cotton sheets

Some mattresses and pillows are designed to be cooling, made from materials that allow air to circulate, which helps keep you cool while you sleep. If you often find yourself too hot at night, it might be worth investing in bedding that helps keep you cool.