ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

What to do if he breaks up with you before Valentine’s Day

Anna Ajayi

A breakup before Valentine's Day can seem like the universe's cruel joke.

What to do after a breakup [TheGuardian]
What to do after a breakup [TheGuardian]

Valentine's Day, a celebration of love and affection, can quickly turn from sweet to sour if you find yourself nursing a freshly broken heart.

Recommended articles

The days leading up to February 14th, filled with romantic plans and expectations, can feel especially bleak if "he" decides to part ways before this day of love. But, don't let the timing of a breakup dampen your spirit.

There are ways to navigate through this emotionally challenging time, turning a potentially sad Valentine's into an opportunity for self-love, healing, and even a bit of fun.

Here's what you can do if you find yourself single just before Valentine's Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's okay to feel sad, angry, or confused. These emotions are normal. Give yourself permission to grieve the loss of the relationship. It's the first step to healing. But remember, it's also important to not dwell too long in sadness. After allowing yourself some time to feel, begin to gently shift your focus towards healing and moving forward.

You're not alone, even if it might feel that way. Reach out to friends and family for support. They can offer a shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen, or even distract you with fun activities. Spending time with loved ones can remind you of the love that exists in your life, outside of romantic relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Treat yourself to something special; do something that makes you feel good. Self-care is crucial during times of emotional distress, and what better time to indulge in a little pampering than when you need a boost?

Use this time as an opportunity to try something new. Always wanted to take a dance class? Interested in learning how to paint? Now is the perfect time to explore interests that you might have put on the back burner. Engaging in new activities can help distract you from your heartache and even lead to new friendships and experiences.

Remember, Valentine's Day is a celebration of love in all its forms, including self-love. Dedicate the day to celebrating yourself. Write a list of things you love about yourself, or set new personal goals. Embracing self-love is empowering and can help you emerge from this breakup stronger and more in tune with yourself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember, Valentine's Day is just one day out of the year, and your worth and happiness are not defined by your relationship status on this day.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A Peek into Period Past: Unusual menstrual items from period history

A Peek into Period Past: Unusual menstrual items from period history

5 women share their experience with feminine hygiene products

5 women share their experience with feminine hygiene products

What to do if he breaks up with you before Valentine’s Day

What to do if he breaks up with you before Valentine’s Day

You shouldn't eat more than one egg in a day, here's why

You shouldn't eat more than one egg in a day, here's why

5 queens and powerful women in Nigerian history

5 queens and powerful women in Nigerian history

Here are the colours of cabs in different cities in Nigeria

Here are the colours of cabs in different cities in Nigeria

5 period products women use during menstruation

5 period products women use during menstruation

5 struggles people who were born as an only child can relate to

5 struggles people who were born as an only child can relate to

7 fashion tricks to make short women appear taller

7 fashion tricks to make short women appear taller

5 reasons young women settle for older men

5 reasons young women settle for older men

Celebrating Top Nigerian creators nominated in 2023 TikTok Creator Awards in Sub-Saharan Africa

Celebrating Top Nigerian creators nominated in 2023 TikTok Creator Awards in Sub-Saharan Africa

7 old African hairstyles that are coming back in vogue

7 old African hairstyles that are coming back in vogue

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gbagyi people

What you should know about Gbagyi people, real owners of Abuja

Emmanuel Nwude pulled off one of the world's most daring scams until he was caught [theelitesng]

How Emmanuel Nwude sold an imaginary airport for $242 million

The 8 Best Mattresses for Every Type of Sleeper

The 8 Best Mattresses to Help You Sleep Better

Okro

These are 5 reasons pregnant women should eat okro