What should we do when our thoughts become flesh?

As we express ourselves, in a tense or calm tone, in whatever setting, physical or virtual, we must remain in control of our temporary emotions, so they don't put us in permanent trouble.

Daily, we experience bad customer service, incompetence in service delivery, disrespect at the workplace, or harassment on school grounds. So naturally, we are expected to spark and let it all out. But sometimes, it's best to be still and let the truth speak for itself, without us having to utter a word, send a tweet, or make a post. This is a vital trait to master for males and females.

We all have diverse personalities that will cause us to react or remain reserved. Either of these two choices will save us from trouble or spare us a lot of disrespect. And we must be able to discern the right time, circumstance and places to submit to our emotional impulses.

Interestingly, most times, people who behave like jerks do so to project their negativity on us and are responding to their own impulses, which they haven't mastered the discipline of controlling.

On the receiving end of it, we are left with a question, Whether the cycle of negativity ends by staying silent, shutting off our phones, listening to music, taking a walk, etc., or will the cycle continue with a heated response.

---

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

-----