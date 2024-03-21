ADVERTISEMENT
What is considered cheating in marriage?

Anna Ajayi

Figuring out what counts as cheating in a marriage can be as complex.

When people get married, they promise to stick by each other through thick and thin, which usually means not getting romantically involved with someone else.

But, what exactly counts as stepping over the line? Everyone seems to have their own take on it, and sometimes, even partners in a marriage don't see eye to eye on this topic. So, let's untangle this a bit, shall we?

Most people would agree that kissing or being more than just friends with someone else when you're married is off-limits. This is what many call physical cheating, and it's pretty straightforward to spot.

Then there's the tricky bit about sharing deep feelings or secrets with someone who's not your spouse. This could be chatting for hours with a friend about stuff you don't talk to your partner about. When someone starts sharing parts of their heart that were meant for their partner, it can hurt just as much as a kiss.

In today’s world, a lot happens on the internet. Chatting with someone online in a way that’s more than friendly, or even following and liking loads of someone's photos might seem harmless. But if it's something you wouldn't want your spouse to see, it might be a bit dodgy.

Not all cheating is about lovey-dovey stuff. Hiding how you spend your money, like not telling your spouse about a big purchase, is another way trust can be broken. It's called financial infidelity. When you're married, being open about how you use your money is part of the deal.

What about having a laugh or a flirt with someone, you ask? Well, it might seem like no big deal, but if it's something that would make your spouse upset, it's worth thinking twice about. The same goes for texting someone a lot in a flirty way. It's those little things that can grow into big problems.

The best way to not get into a pickle is to talk with your spouse about what's okay and what's not. Everyone's a bit different, and what bothers one person might not bother another. Having a good old chat about these things can save a lot of heartache down the road.

If someone does end up breaking trust, it's not always the end of the road. Many couples find a way to mend things through being honest with each other, sometimes with the help of someone like a counsellor. It takes a lot of effort and patience, but it's possible.

Figuring out what counts as cheating in a marriage can be as complex. What's most important is being open and honest with each other about your feelings and boundaries. Keeping secrets, whether they're about kisses or cash, can lead to trouble.

Agood partnership is built on trust, and keeping that trust is key to a happy marriage. So, keep the lines of communication open, and when in doubt, just have a chat about it. After all, it's better to be safe than sorry, right?

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people.

