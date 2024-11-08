When you’re on birth control, your body gets a steady dose of hormones that help prevent pregnancy by stopping ovulation (the release of an egg).
What happens to your body when you stop taking birth control?
Knowing what to expect when you stop birth control can help you prepare.
These hormones also affect things like your menstrual cycle, mood, skin, and even hair growth. Once you stop taking birth control, your body starts adjusting to its natural hormone cycles again, which may lead to different physical and emotional changes. For some, these changes can be immediate, while for others, it might take a few months for the body to return to its normal rhythm.
Let’s take a look at the changes you may notice in your cycle, mood, skin, and other areas after stopping birth control.
1. Return of your menstrual cycle
After stopping birth control, your menstrual cycle may take a little time to return to normal. Birth control pills create lighter and more predictable periods.
Without the hormones from birth control, your periods might become heavier, longer, or more irregular. This is especially true if your periods were irregular before starting birth control. It’s common for your cycle to take a few months to settle into a natural pattern.
2. Changes in skin health
Many people find that birth control helps to control acne by balancing hormones. When you stop, you might notice more breakouts, especially around your chin and jawline, as your hormone levels fluctuate. Not everyone will experience this, but if you do, consider a gentle skincare routine to help manage any changes.
3. Possibility of pregnancy
If you stop taking birth control, it's possible to become pregnant right away. Some people assume it will take months for fertility to return, but for most, it can happen quickly. If you're not ready for pregnancy, consider an alternative form of contraception.
4. Return of PMS symptoms
Before birth control, many people experience PMS symptoms like bloating, cramps, headaches, or tender breasts.
After stopping, these symptoms may return as your body resumes its natural cycles. Keeping track of your cycle can help you prepare for and manage these symptoms.
5. Increased sex drive
Hormonal birth control sometimes lowers libido. When you stop, you might notice an increase in your natural sex drive as hormone levels fluctuate. This is normal and usually stabilises over time.
