What a man's sitting position says about his character

Here are five common sitting positions for men and what they mean:

1. Knees Apart

Having his knees apart suggests that you're usually conceited and egocentric. There may be an air of haughtiness about this attitude, as if one must stake out territory and display dominance. However, since occupying space makes individuals feel more comfortable, it can also be a sign of underlying worry and low self-esteem.

ADVERTISEMENT

In relationships, men who sit this way are not hesitant to show love and affection; they are passionate and physically loving. They could be fiercely devoted to and protective of their lovers.

2. Ankles Crossed

Pulse Nigeria

Crossed ankles imply grounded elegance, sophistication, and refinement. Men in such a position are seen as inspiring and motivating, and they have a regal aura about them. They are comfortable with a steady pace and don't make rash choices. They work persistently to achieve their goals.

They don't rush into relationships and commitments; they take their time getting to know someone before committing. They are less inclined to divulge personal details and are more reserved.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Legs Crossed

A man who crosses his legs while seated is a terrific communicator and easy to get along with. He is a great conversationalist who is nonjudgmental and makes an effort to understand others.

He is conscious of his partner's needs and is constantly eager to assist. Despite his lack of communication skills, he has a strong sense of commitment to his partner.

ALSO READ: 8 popular tattoos and their hidden meanings

4. Knees Straight

ADVERTISEMENT

Sitting straight-legged implies being a punctual, logical thinker, and brutally honest person. Men who sit in this manner usually have confidence, a positive attitude towards life, and a positive view of themselves.

In relationships, these people are devoted and faithful companions who have excellent communication and listening skills. They may have trouble expressing their emotions and might be dominating, but they are also understanding and supportive.

5. Figure-Four Leg Lock

Pulse Nigeria

This stance conveys power, assurance, and supremacy. Regardless of gender, men who sit this way are frequently youthful, easygoing, self-sufficient, and confident in themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT