We Outside: Visit a lounge for the ambience during the day and the party at night

On We Outside, we give great outing ideas.

Ambience is everthing {medusa/instagram}

This week I went to a dine-in lounge in Lekki, Lagos with some friends.

They say ambience is everything, and I agree 101%.

I was excited to leave the house after a week of being cooped up, working from home.

The early morning downpour almost prevented me from the little get-together but, I persevered and met up with friends.

The interior decorator did an excellent job.

The ambience is top-notch. The outdoor lounge area, the indoor dining and the bathroom were tastefully furnished.

The outdoor has a lounging area that looks like a patio. Bulb lights hung down the pergola (fancy word for a wooden roof) and, the wooden floors have little transparent glass beneath.

The sink and the mirror in the bathroom were gold plated and had rich black tiles on the wall and floor. It was very luxurious.

You should not forget your nose mask, They have a strict mask policy. The staff are nice and friendly.

Though they do not open early. I was there at about 12 noon and it didn't feel fully opened yet.

There was only one bar attendant who doubled as a waiter. Evenings and mid-day seem to be an appropriate time to go there.

The food and drinks are a little high-end. Their meals taste great but, there is room for improvement.

For a date with the love of your life or to hang out with friends, this lounge offers the perfect aesthetic.

It can also switch up for those who love the night life. Most lounges double up as night club.

Clubs and parties help you get out of your shell and actually have fun so you can try that too.

