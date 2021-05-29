We Outside: Play games with friends to bond better
It's so easy to run out of outing ideas. We Outside is a content series that helps you with ideas for what to do for a fun outing. It's a series of places to go to and things to do if you want to have fun in town.
Do you remember how you felt as a young boy or girl sneaking away from school to go to the game shop to play some video games?
Or the games played at breaktime with your friends?
This week I went to a restaurant/arcade at Maryland Mall. There had a rink for skating, a pool table, FIFA, chess, scramble, Jenga, cards and other games.
Playing games creates bonding between friends and partners. They also had alcohol, alcoholic cocktails, ice-cream, smoothies, Chicken and Chips, Shawarma, and other finger foods. The food is cheap; you can get good food for about N1500.
The games are an excellent way to unwind and have fun after what might have been a stressful week.
It was particularly interesting playing pool, enjoying the ambience and eating good food.
Next time you are thinking of what to with your friends. This is a fun thing to do with friends over the weekend.
