We Outside: Play games with friends to bond better

Do you remember how you felt as a young boy or girl sneaking away from school to go to the game shop to play some video games?

Or the games played at breaktime with your friends?

This week I went to a restaurant/arcade at Maryland Mall. There had a rink for skating, a pool table, FIFA, chess, scramble, Jenga, cards and other games.

Playing games creates bonding between friends and partners. They also had alcohol, alcoholic cocktails, ice-cream, smoothies, Chicken and Chips, Shawarma, and other finger foods. The food is cheap; you can get good food for about N1500.

Pulse Nigeria

The games are an excellent way to unwind and have fun after what might have been a stressful week.

Pulse Nigeria

It was particularly interesting playing pool, enjoying the ambience and eating good food.