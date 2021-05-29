RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

We Outside: Play games with friends to bond better

It's so easy to run out of outing ideas. We Outside is a content series that helps you with ideas for what to do for a fun outing. It's a series of places to go to and things to do if you want to have fun in town.

Children usually have way more fun than adults, and sometimes to have fun you need to become like a child again.

Do you remember how you felt as a young boy or girl sneaking away from school to go to the game shop to play some video games?

Or the games played at breaktime with your friends?

This week I went to a restaurant/arcade at Maryland Mall. There had a rink for skating, a pool table, FIFA, chess, scramble, Jenga, cards and other games.

Playing games creates bonding between friends and partners. They also had alcohol, alcoholic cocktails, ice-cream, smoothies, Chicken and Chips, Shawarma, and other finger foods. The food is cheap; you can get good food for about N1500.

The games are an excellent way to unwind and have fun after what might have been a stressful week.

It was particularly interesting playing pool, enjoying the ambience and eating good food.

Next time you are thinking of what to with your friends. This is a fun thing to do with friends over the weekend.

