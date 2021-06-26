RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

We outside: Haute cuisine with friends for brunch

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

On We Outside, we give you the best outing ideas.

Circa Lagos {Trip advisor}
Circa Lagos {Trip advisor}

Visit a fancy restaurant for the ambience and the relaxation on special occasions.

Recommended articles

Take a break from fast food and enjoy fine dining.

Most restaurants apart from fast food restaurants are not for everyday dining, except of course you have the means.

A bistro is a cheap and inexpensive restaurant. In Nigeria, there are really no bistros anymore.

Brunch with friends
Brunch with friends Pulse Nigeria

We spoke to Nini, a model and entrepreneur who went to a restaurant in Lagos, a chilled and laid place on the Lagos Island.

After church, she went with her church members to have brunch. She had fish gallops and mash potatoes.

The restaurant have their menu online.

The prices are upward of N4,000 for breakfast and their main courses are between the range of N10,000. Cocktails are about N4,000. This can be affordable or not depending on your budget and income.

She said the environment is, “Elegant, relaxed and professional.” Indeed, it is. It is cozy inside and outside with antique fittings on the wall and homely decorations.

She said the customer service was not exactly terrible, but she felt it could be quicker, she loved the ambience and the food and would love to go there again.

Sundays are the perfect time to have brunch with your friends. Plan it this weekend. Go outside!

You need a fine dining experience in whatever city you are in.

