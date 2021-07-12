We Outside: Exercise with friends this week

Exercise is not only good for your physical health but your mental health as well.

Exercise helps fight lethargy attached to depression and anxiety. It makes you feel alive, agile, and excited.

So after going out every other weekend to eat food or explore your city, why not schedule an exercise date with your friends, boyfriend, girlfriend, or family members?

Pulse Nigeria

How to plan an exercise date?

If you plan to exercise the next day, it would be better to get to bed early. The earlier the better.

Go along with water and do not overstretch your limit. Pace yourself.

There are so many things you can do on an exercise date.

There is jogging, running, biking, hiking, aerobics, dance classes and so on.

All these activities are fun and healthy.

Most people choose to schedule jogs with their friends because it is easier to do or go to the gym so that a trainer can help them with different exercise techniques.