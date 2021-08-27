We Outside: 6 games to play at the beach

Here are some games you can play at the beach.

Head, shoulder, knees, and bottle

This is a common game where people line up opposite bottles. Someone calls out heads, shoulders, knees, and bottle. When the players hear, "Bottle" they are supposed to grab the bottle, the person who grabs the bottle first wins.

Sometimes, a cone is used instead of a bottle.

X and O or Tic Tat Toe

You can play this childhood game X and Os on the sand. Whoever gets 3 Xs or Os vertically or horizontally or diagonally wins the game.

Suwe or Hopscotch

This game is familiar to all Nigerian children. Little rectangles are drawn in the sand, and people jump on them while singing a song.

Charades

Charades is a game where one person tries to describe a person, thing or phenomenon without saying it but by gesticulating or drawing it. The other person then tries to guess what the other person is attempting to say.

Volleyball, Football or catch

Taking a ball with you to the beach allows you to play a variety of games. The group can play Volleyball, Football, or just throw and catch the ball.

Tug of war