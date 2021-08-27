RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

We Outside: 6 games to play at the beach

After walking the length and breadth of the beach, what else can you do?

People playing volleyball at the beach
If you want to have the best time at the beach, you should go with a group of at least ten people, that way you can play these fun beach games.

Here are some games you can play at the beach.

This is a common game where people line up opposite bottles. Someone calls out heads, shoulders, knees, and bottle. When the players hear, "Bottle" they are supposed to grab the bottle, the person who grabs the bottle first wins.

Sometimes, a cone is used instead of a bottle.

Tic tac toe [wikipedia]
You can play this childhood game X and Os on the sand. Whoever gets 3 Xs or Os vertically or horizontally or diagonally wins the game.

This game is familiar to all Nigerian children. Little rectangles are drawn in the sand, and people jump on them while singing a song.

Almost every Nigerian child played suwe [blackcitizen]
Charades is a game where one person tries to describe a person, thing or phenomenon without saying it but by gesticulating or drawing it. The other person then tries to guess what the other person is attempting to say.

Taking a ball with you to the beach allows you to play a variety of games. The group can play Volleyball, Football, or just throw and catch the ball.

In Tug of war, two groups attempt to pull at a rope, the group that pulls hard enough and makes the other group fall wins.

