WD Blue - A Fast and Secure Option for Content Creators

Unboxing the WD Blue 3D NAND SATA SSD

The WD Blue NAND SSD comes in a tiny box with the signature blue color and the Western Digital Logo displayed on it. On unboxing it, the WD Blue comes in a protective transparent plastic pack. The WD Blue 3D NAND SSD has the 2.5-inch enclosure with a thickness of 7mm. Both sides have a large sticker that has the drive’s model name/number, serial number and all the required labels. The top panel is made of plastic, while the bottom is aluminum.

Performance, Reliability & Capacity

A WD Blue SATA SSD’s technology not only has higher capacities (up to 4TB in the 2.5" 7mm form factor) than the previous generation WD Blue SSDs, but also has a reduced cell-to-cell interference for enhanced reliability. It enables Sequential Read Speeds up to 560MB/s and Sequential Write Speeds up to 530MB/s. The WD is extremely reliable and was designed with no moving parts to protect it from data loss. The drive also has an outstanding MTF (Mean time to failure) of 1.75M hours with up to 600 TBW (terabytes written).

Downloadable WD SSD Dashboard and Acronis Software

You can monitor your drive’s available capacity, operating temperatures, SMART attributes and more with the WD SSD Dashboard. The Acronis WD Edition software, available as a free download, can clone drives and backup your operating system, applications, settings, and all of your data.

Broad Compatibility

With a certification from the WD Functional Integrity Testing Lab (F.I.T. Lab™), every WD Blue SATA SSD is verified for compatibility with a wide range of desktop and laptop computers.

Full Specification

Capacity

250gb, 500, 1TB 2TB

Interface

SATA

Dimensions

3.94” x 2.75” x 0.28”

Sequential read performance

500MB/s

Sequential write performance

525MB/s

Final Verdict

A 10/10 HDD, the WD Blue NAND SSD provides a smooth user experience and offers smooth performance for those who need fast copy speeds. It can be purchased from @digitalpoint_dist on Instagram, their websitewww.digitalpoint.com.ng or +234903009620.

