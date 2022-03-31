RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

WD Blue - A Fast and Secure Option for Content Creators

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The evolution of social media has caused a massive rise in content creation. Content creators are churning out engaging content to suit their follower’s demands, and much of that involves constantly storing large amounts of files.

WD Blue
WD Blue

Due to its high data density, WD Blue provides fast and reliable performance. With a read-up speed of up to 560MB/s, the drive can handle large files such as videos and pictures and are the ideal storage solution for large documents.

Recommended articles
WD Blue
WD Blue Pulse Nigeria

Unboxing the WD Blue 3D NAND SATA SSD

The WD Blue NAND SSD comes in a tiny box with the signature blue color and the Western Digital Logo displayed on it. On unboxing it, the WD Blue comes in a protective transparent plastic pack. The WD Blue 3D NAND SSD has the 2.5-inch enclosure with a thickness of 7mm. Both sides have a large sticker that has the drive’s model name/number, serial number and all the required labels. The top panel is made of plastic, while the bottom is aluminum.

WD Blue
WD Blue Pulse Nigeria

Performance, Reliability & Capacity

A WD Blue SATA SSD’s technology not only has higher capacities (up to 4TB in the 2.5" 7mm form factor) than the previous generation WD Blue SSDs, but also has a reduced cell-to-cell interference for enhanced reliability. It enables Sequential Read Speeds up to 560MB/s and Sequential Write Speeds up to 530MB/s. The WD is extremely reliable and was designed with no moving parts to protect it from data loss. The drive also has an outstanding MTF (Mean time to failure) of 1.75M hours with up to 600 TBW (terabytes written).

WD Blue
WD Blue Pulse Nigeria

Downloadable WD SSD Dashboard and Acronis Software

You can monitor your drive’s available capacity, operating temperatures, SMART attributes and more with the WD SSD Dashboard. The Acronis WD Edition software, available as a free download, can clone drives and backup your operating system, applications, settings, and all of your data.

Broad Compatibility

With a certification from the WD Functional Integrity Testing Lab (F.I.T. Lab™), every WD Blue SATA SSD is verified for compatibility with a wide range of desktop and laptop computers.

Full Specification

Capacity

250gb, 500, 1TB 2TB

Interface

SATA

Dimensions

3.94” x 2.75” x 0.28”

Sequential read performance

500MB/s

Sequential write performance

525MB/s

Final Verdict

A 10/10 HDD, the WD Blue NAND SSD provides a smooth user experience and offers smooth performance for those who need fast copy speeds. It can be purchased from @digitalpoint_dist on Instagram, their websitewww.digitalpoint.com.ng or +234903009620.

---

#FeatureByWDBlue

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

WD Blue - A Fast and Secure Option for Content Creators

WD Blue - A Fast and Secure Option for Content Creators

Martell Nigeria introduces Martell House hosted by Jeff Bankz

Martell Nigeria introduces Martell House hosted by Jeff Bankz

5 popular names millennial parents give their male kids

5 popular names millennial parents give their male kids

Lizzo set to release women shapewear collection

Lizzo set to release women shapewear collection

Master's Touch to give out 10,000 blankets to vulnerable children in Lagos and Ogun state

Master's Touch to give out 10,000 blankets to vulnerable children in Lagos and Ogun state

6 fashion tips we learnt from Toke Makinwa

6 fashion tips we learnt from Toke Makinwa

Fashion Police: Why Kim Kardashian's new style is a snooze fest

Fashion Police: Why Kim Kardashian's new style is a snooze fest

Ladies, this is why your vagina smells bad

Ladies, this is why your vagina smells bad

10 Interesting facts about Carrot

10 Interesting facts about Carrot

Trending

Why you’re so intensely horny on your period

For Women: Why you’re so intensely horny on your period. [briewieselman]

Horrible Bosses: Ebun Okunbanjo CEO of Bento Africa apologizes

Bento Africa's Ceo - Ebunoluwa Okunbanjo [Twitter]

Here’s Why Moaning During S*x Is Such A Good Thing, According To S*x Experts

Moaning During S*x Will Make It 10x Hotter, Swear

S*x Education: 5 reasons why the vagina might be too tight

A vagina that is too tight makes s*x painful