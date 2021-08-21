RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Watch out for these 5 Red flags before you do business with any social media vendor

You have to be careful when shopping on social media, it is so easy to fall into many pitfalls.

You need to look out for certain red flags when shopping online
You need to look out for certain red flags when shopping online

One of the most popular platforms for entrepreneurs is Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp.

Entrepreneur put beautiful pictures of their merchandise, all you have to do is send a direct message, and the goods will be delivered to you.

I spoke with an Instagram user Tomi, who was strolling through her Instagram page when she saw a shoe she liked.

She sent a message asking how much it costs, and she was told the price. She transferred the money and according to her, “Till today I have not gotten the shoe."

Here are some of the red flags to look out for

This is a huge red flag. Why would you ask people to direct message for the price when they can just display it? There should be a consistent price for everything.

If you are sending money to a new social media account then, the joke is really on you. Because they probably scammed others in their former account and just opened a new one.

If a vendor is posting pictures of goods that do not belong to them, that is a crime and a big red flag.

Reviews are so important, so always make sure you know someone who has gotten goods from them.

So where do you go if you want to refund whatever you’ve bought? Most online platforms with a website are usually but not always secured.

People buy goods on social media platforms probably because the pictures are enticing. However, before sending money to anyone, do an appropriate survey and make sure you don't share your bank details like your BVN, passwords or card numbers to social media accounts.

