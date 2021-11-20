USA probes effects of Instagram on children

The states involved in the investigation are California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont. The involved states’ attorney generals came together to form a bipartisan group that will prosecute the investigation into the social media company.

The Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement announcing the investigation: “Facebook, now Meta has failed to protect young people on its platforms and instead chose to ignore or, in some cases, double down on known manipulations that pose a real threat to physical and mental health — exploiting children in the interest of profit.”

The social media company has been drawing a lot of heat since the whistle-blower report that put the word out on the internal ongoing in the company that portrayed them as more profit-oriented than protective of its consumers.

An organizational spokesperson at Meta, formerly Facebook, responding to the accusations said:

These accusations are false and demonstrate a deep misunderstanding of the facts. While challenges in protecting young people online impact the entire industry, we've led the industry in combating bullying and supporting people struggling with suicidal thoughts, self-injury, and eating disorders.”

