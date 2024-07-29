ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 toxic morning habits you need to quit immediately

Samiah Ogunlowo

Eliminating these toxic morning habits can transform not just your mornings, but your entire day.

You need to stop these morning habits [Pinterest]
You need to stop these morning habits [Pinterest]

Mornings set the tone for the rest of the day. It influences the day’s productivity, mood, and overall well-being.

Recommended articles

Unfortunately, many people unknowingly engage in habits that can sabotage their mornings and, subsequently, their entire day.

Here are five toxic morning habits to quit immediately to enhance your day and overall health:

ADVERTISEMENT

Reaching for the snooze button might seem harmless, but it disrupts your sleep cycle and leaves you feeling groggier than if you had just gotten up with the first alarm.

This habit, known as "sleep inertia," makes it harder to fully wake up and start your day. Instead of snoozing, set your alarm for a realistic wake-up time and commit to getting up as soon as it goes off.

The allure of checking your phone immediately after waking up can be hard to resist, but this habit can lead to unnecessary stress and anxiety.

ADVERTISEMENT

The barrage of emails, news updates, and social media notifications can overwhelm you before you've even had a chance to start your day.

Consider creating a morning routine that prioritises self-care activities like stretching, meditation, or reading a book before diving into the digital world.

Breakfast is often referred to as the most important meal of the day, and for good reason. Skipping breakfast can lead to decreased energy levels, impaired concentration, and overeating later in the day.

Aim to start your day with a balanced meal that includes protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates to fuel your body and mind. Smoothies, oatmeal, or whole-grain toast with avocado are excellent options.

ADVERTISEMENT

A rushed morning can set a frantic tone for the rest of the day. When you hurry through your routine, you’re more likely to forget important tasks, feel stressed, and carry that anxiety with you.

Instead, try to wake up a bit earlier to give yourself ample time to go through your morning activities calmly and deliberately. Preparing the night before can also help reduce morning stress.

Wake up early to give yourself time [Alarm Shop]
Wake up early to give yourself time [Alarm Shop] BusinessInsider
ADVERTISEMENT

Starting your day with negative thoughts or self-criticism can dampen your mood and outlook for the entire day. Whether it’s criticising your appearance, doubting your abilities, or dreading the day ahead, negative self-talk can significantly impact your mental health.

Practice positive affirmations or mindfulness techniques to shift your mindset and set a positive tone for the day.

Eliminating these toxic morning habits can transform not just your mornings, but your entire day.

By waking up on time, avoiding early screen time, eating a nutritious breakfast, slowing down your routine, and embracing positive self-talk, you can start each day with a sense of calm and purpose.

Making these small but significant changes to your morning routine can enhance your productivity, boost your mood, and improve your overall well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember, how you start your day often determines how you spend it, so make sure to begin on the right note.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The colour of your travel suitcase matters — avoid these colours!

The colour of your travel suitcase matters — avoid these colours!

5 ways your smartphone might be ruining your life

5 ways your smartphone might be ruining your life

7 best-dressed housemates from BBNaija season 9 opening night

7 best-dressed housemates from BBNaija season 9 opening night

5 toxic morning habits you need to quit immediately

5 toxic morning habits you need to quit immediately

3 types of bread you can easily make at home

3 types of bread you can easily make at home

Ladies, it's a bad idea to wear a promise ring and here are 6 reasons

Ladies, it's a bad idea to wear a promise ring and here are 6 reasons

PHOTOS: Kampala revelers groove to Joeboy's bouncy jams at Lavida Rave

PHOTOS: Kampala revelers groove to Joeboy's bouncy jams at Lavida Rave

5 interesting uses of AC water

5 interesting uses of AC water

These 5 people are likely to stay in loveless relationships — are you one of them?

These 5 people are likely to stay in loveless relationships — are you one of them?

The God Question: I converted to Islam but I hate praying 5 times every day

The God Question: I converted to Islam but I hate praying 5 times every day

7 signs you're an overthinker

7 signs you're an overthinker

How to make your children grow up rich even if you are broke

How to make your children grow up rich even if you are broke

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Did you know the eyes could twist? [BrightSide]

5 amazing things you didn’t know your body parts can do

Balloon-gas [Quora]

Inhaling balloon gas among youth: Dangers and consequences

What's the best age gaps for relationships? [blacdetriot]

What's the best age difference in romantic relationships?

Great places to go for the perfect honeymoon [AdobeStock]

5 great places to go for the perfect honeymoon