ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Top 10 smartest countries in the world

Anna Ajayi

These countries have been recognised for their exceptional achievements and brainpower.

The smartest countries in the world [YouTube]
The smartest countries in the world [YouTube]

When we think of intelligence, we focus on individuals, but, entire nations can also be recognised for their collective intelligence, which can be measured through education systems, IQ levels, scientific achievements, and technological advancements.

Recommended articles

A country’s intelligence can also be reflected in its focus on research, innovation, and the overall intellectual capabilities of its people.

Here’s a look at the top 10 smartest countries in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT
Singapore is one of the smartest countries in the world [LinkedIn]
Singapore is one of the smartest countries in the world [LinkedIn] Pulse Nigeria

Singapore ranks as one of the smartest countries in the world. It is known for having one of the most rigorous education systems globally, with students consistently performing well in international tests. The country places a heavy emphasis on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, which contributes to its high levels of innovation and technological advancement.

Hong Kong is among the world’s smartest countries [ChinaDaily]
Hong Kong is among the world’s smartest countries [ChinaDaily] Pulse Nigeria

Hong Kong, like Singapore, boasts a highly developed education system that prioritises academic excellence. Students in Hong Kong consistently score high on international tests, particularly in mathematics and science. This focus on education, combined with a culture that values hard work and success, places Hong Kong among the world’s smartest countries.

ADVERTISEMENT
Education is highly valued in South Korea [Koreanet]
Education is highly valued in South Korea [Koreanet] Pulse Nigeria

South Korea is another country where education is highly valued. The country has one of the highest literacy rates in the world, and South Korean students are known for their high academic achievements. South Korea also has a strong emphasis on technological innovation, with major global companies like Samsung and LG originating from the country.

Japan leads in education and technology [Expatica]
Japan leads in education and technology [Expatica] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Japan has long been a leader in education and technology. Japanese students consistently perform well in international assessments, especially in math and science. Japan’s culture of discipline and dedication to learning, coupled with its advancements in robotics and technology, contribute to its position as one of the smartest countries in the world.

Taiwan ranks high in terms of education and intelligence [TheNewsLens]
Taiwan ranks high in terms of education and intelligence [TheNewsLens] Pulse Nigeria

Taiwan is another country that ranks high in terms of education and intelligence. The country is known for its strong focus on technological research and innovation, particularly in electronics. Taiwanese students also perform well in international academic assessments, placing the country among the world’s smartest nations.

ADVERTISEMENT
Finland is praised for its effective education system [VisitEDUfinn]
Finland is praised for its effective education system [VisitEDUfinn] Pulse Nigeria

Finland is praised for its effective education system. Unlike other countries with high-pressure academic environments, Finland focuses on a more relaxed, holistic approach to education. Despite this, Finnish students excel in international rankings, particularly in reading, math, and science. The country’s focus on equal opportunities for all students also plays a significant role in its success.

Chinese students consistently score high on international academic assessments [CGTN]
Chinese students consistently score high on international academic assessments [CGTN] Pulse Nigeria

China is recognised for its strong emphasis on education and technological innovation. The country produces a large number of scientists and engineers each year and has become a global leader in technology, manufacturing, and space exploration. Chinese students consistently score high on international academic assessments, particularly in mathematics.

ADVERTISEMENT
Switzerland places a strong emphasis on education [Expatica]
Switzerland places a strong emphasis on education [Expatica] Pulse Nigeria

Switzerland is known for its world-class universities and research institutions. The country places a strong emphasis on education, particularly in the fields of science and engineering. Switzerland is also home to several Nobel laureates and is a global leader in innovation and technological development.

The Netherlands has a highly developed education system [LinkedIn]
The Netherlands has a highly developed education system [LinkedIn] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The Netherlands has a highly developed education system and is known for its research and innovation in various fields, particularly in science and technology. Dutch universities are among the best in the world, and the country is known for its contributions to global scientific research.

Canada has a strong focus on providing quality education to its citizens [CanamConsultants]
Canada has a strong focus on providing quality education to its citizens [CanamConsultants] Pulse Nigeria

Canada consistently ranks high in terms of education and literacy. The country has a strong focus on providing quality education to its citizens, and Canadian students perform well in international tests. Canada is also a global leader in research and innovation, particularly in fields like artificial intelligence and biotechnology.

ALSO READ: How smart you are may help determine how long you’ll live

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why men shouldn't pee standing up

Why men shouldn't pee standing up

5 tattoos that bring good luck according to ancient beliefs

5 tattoos that bring good luck according to ancient beliefs

Why your skin needs special care in private areas

Why your skin needs special care in private areas

Top 10 smartest countries in the world

Top 10 smartest countries in the world

People with darker complexions have these advantages over those with lighter skin

People with darker complexions have these advantages over those with lighter skin

Here’s why you feel more tired after napping

Here’s why you feel more tired after napping

Girls with big foreheads should reconsider getting these 5 hairstyles

Girls with big foreheads should reconsider getting these 5 hairstyles

7 ways to prevent suicide

7 ways to prevent suicide

Exclusive: Showmax unveils an All-new Nigerian Original Fashion Competition to premiere this October

Exclusive: Showmax unveils an All-new Nigerian Original Fashion Competition to premiere this October

Mark Your Calendar: Akada Children's Book Festival returns for its 6th edition Oct 26

Mark Your Calendar: Akada Children's Book Festival returns for its 6th edition Oct 26

Why seatbelt usage could save more lives than you think

Why seatbelt usage could save more lives than you think

Constipation and other unexpected causes of colon cancer

Constipation and other unexpected causes of colon cancer

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Can you be pregnant with no symptoms? [Mom.com]

Can you be pregnant with no symptoms? What to know

Why women get pregnant with no symptoms [iStock]

Why women can be pregnant without any symptoms until the baby is born

The most expensive supermarket in the world [forbes]

This is the most expensive supermarket in the world - it costs ₦37,000 for a chicken

Why your private parts are darker than the rest of your body [healthline]

Why private parts are darker than other body parts and how to lighten them