Top 10 biggest churches in Nigeria

These churches not only serve as places of worship but also as landmarks that attract visitors from around the globe.

Here is a comprehensive overview of ten of the biggest church infrastructures in Nigeria:

1. The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

Founded in 1952 by Pa Josiah Akindayomi, RCCG has grown to become the largest church in Nigeria. The Redemption Camp, located along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, is its main auditorium and can host over a million people during major events.

2. Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel)

Also known as Winners Chapel, this church was founded by Bishop David Oyedepo in 1983. The Ark is situated in Ota and can accommodate over 50,000 worshippers​.

3. Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM)

Founded in 1989 by Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, MFM is renowned for its intense prayer sessions. The Prayer City, its main auditorium, is a sprawling facility capable of hosting up to 500,000 attendees​.

4. The Apostolic Church

One of the oldest Pentecostal churches in Nigeria, founded in 1918, The Apostolic Church has a massive auditorium in Ketu that can accommodate 100,000 people. It took 25 years to complete this impressive structure.

5. Deeper Life Bible Church

Established in 1973 by Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi, Deeper Life is known for its conservative teachings. Its main auditorium in Gbagada has a capacity of 30,000, with an underground parking space for over 200 cars​​.

6. Dunamis International Gospel Centre

Founded by Dr. Paul Enenche in 1996, Dunamis boasts the Glory Dome, one of the largest church auditoriums in the world. This magnificent structure in Abuja can seat 100,000 worshippers​.

7. Christ Embassy

Founded by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome in 1987, Christ Embassy, also known as LoveWorld Incorporated, has a significant presence both in Nigeria and internationally. Its main auditorium in Lagos can host 40,000 people.

8. Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA)

COZA, established by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo in 1999, has rapidly grown in popularity. Its headquarters in Abuja is a modern facility with a seating capacity of 10,000​​.

9. Daystar Christian Centre

Daystar Christian Centre was founded by Pastor Sam Adeyemi in 1995, Daystar Christian Centre focuses on personal development and leadership. Its headquarters in Lagos has an auditorium that can accommodate 6,000 worshippers​.

10. The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement

Founded by Lazarus Muoka in 2002, The Lord’s Chosen has quickly become a major religious movement in Nigeria. Its main auditorium in Lagos can host 20,000 people​​.

The massive infrastructures of these churches reflect the vibrant nature of Christianity in Nigeria.

