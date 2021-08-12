Tommy Hilfiger and Romeo Hunte reimagine iconic styles in TommyxRomeo Fall 2021 capsule collection

The Fall 2021 TommyXRomeo capsule collection was co-designed by Hilfiger and Brooklyn designer and long-term mentee, Hunte who reconstructed, remixed and reimagined iconic pieces.

For example, the classic bonded trench coat is remixed with sailing jacket color-blocking or clashed with a leather biker jacket with a focus on non-gender specific outerwear.

The Fall 2021 TommyXRomeo capsule will be available from Thursday, August 12, 2021 on Tommy Hilfiger's website tommy.com in the US and Europe, it's exclusive wholesale partner Selfridges, and on RomeoHunte.com.

Hilfiger is all about representation in fashion. The TommyXRomeo capsule collection stems from the company’s ambitious People’s Place Program, with the aim of advancing representation in fashion and beyond.

Hilfiger speaking on his collaboration had this to say;

“I am passionate about passing that on, mentoring the next generation of design talent. I’ve been supportive of and worked with Romeo Hunte for over five years."

“As a young, upcoming designer, I was lucky to be guided by incredible leaders who made a huge impact on my career.”

Speaking on Hunte talents he says; "He is one of those truly exceptional newcomers – someone you know is going to make an impact as soon as you see his work. I’m really proud of our capsule - it's truly a meeting point of our two worlds.

"Together we’ve really focused on passing the mic to the next generation of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) creatives and thought leaders to increase representation and amplify their talent globally.”

Hunte in turn commended Hilfiger; “Tommy has been such a supportive mentor to me over the years.

“Reinvention is a fundamental part of my design DNA, so pushing the boundaries of the brand’s archives has been an incredibly creative and meaningful experience.

"We also wanted to take this concept further, challenging the status quo from the design process to the campaign and the crew to re-imagine and redefine the future.

"I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved and hope to inspire the next generation of talent to dream big."

The collection brings a modern and bold twist to the icons that the brand is best known for – the trench coat, the biker jacket, the Oxford shirt.

Edgy yet sophisticated, each piece combines Manhattan prep with Brooklyn street, and boasts exceptional materials and elevated craftsmanship, showcasing the passion for detail that both Romeo Hunte and Tommy Hilfiger share.

A preppy button-down comes in unexpected, playful proportions, with the brand’s heritage Ithaca stripe reimagined in the colors of the New York City subway.

Hilfiger is concerned about a diverse and inclusive community both in front of, and behind, the camera.

The campaign features models are Ikram Abdi Omar, Aaliyah Hydes, Hidetatsu Takeuchi and Babacar N’Doye.

The campaign crew includes:

· Ronan Mckenzie : Photographer, stylist, curator and founder of Home, a gallery and event space creating opportunity and recognition for BIPOC artists.

· Nathan Klein : Stylist whose styling philosophy reflects his culturally diverse background from growing up in London, U.K.

· Amidat Giwa : Hairstylist whose clients include premium brands and international fashion publications.

· Megumi Matsuno : Makeup-artist who has worked with multiple global brands and clients.

To further bring the campaign to life, two local artists in London and New York City will be invited to reinterpret the campaign imagery through vibrant wall art in key city spots in the week prior to the collection launch.

Painter and pattern maker Uzo Njoku will paint a mural in her unique artistic style on Nassau Avenue and Banker Street in Brooklyn, New York City.

In London, fine artist Annan Affotey will showcase his artistic talent with a mural at 112 Tabernacle Street.

The murals will both include a QR code for consumers to explore bonus video content - including behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the murals and interviews with the artists - as well as to view and purchase the collection online.

In addition, as part of the campaign, six one-off upcycled TommyXRomeo polos will also be auctioned via the online auction site Catawiki.

The proceed will be donated to the FMA (Fashion Minority Alliance) a non-profit focused on collaborating with fashion and industry stakeholders to build and foster a more diverse, balanced, and inclusive industry for Black and Indigenous People of Color.

This capsule collection just launched is available now on tommy.com in the US and Europe, it's exclusive wholesale partner Selfridges, and on RomeoHunte.com.

See more of the collection below;

