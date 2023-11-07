These are the 5 foods that make up Erling Haaland’s INSANE diet plan

In a short period, the Norwegian goal machine has already been considered one of the best players in the world.

Haaland’s penchant for scoring goals recently saw him scoop the Gerd Muller trophy at the 67th edition of the prestigious Ballon d’Or awards.

However, Haaland’s success is owed to several factors including his choice of food for which he pays huge attention.

In the documentary called ‘Haaland — The Big Decision’, the 23-year-old striker revealed what meals make up his diet, leaving many fans astounded.

Below are the five foods that highlight Erling Haaland’s incredible diet plan.

Cow Heart

Haaland revealed that he consumes meat a lot.

And one part of the Cow meat that he loves to feast on is the heart.

The cow heart is also a source of high-quality protein for the towering footballer who currently stands at 6ft. 4inches.

That also explains why his hind limbs are long, allowing him to win aerial duels and score headers for fun.

Cow Liver

Another food that Haaland includes in his diet is the Cow Liver.

It’s no secret that the liver has nutritional benefits - one of which is being an excellent source of Iron, vitamin A and vitamin B12.

Vitamin A is essential for good vision, immune function, and skin health.

Haaland also stated that he doesn’t shy away from meat as long as it is of high quality.

I care about taking care of my body. I think eating quality food that is as local as possible is the most important thing. People say meat is bad, but... which meat? Which one? The meat you buy at McDonald’s? Or the local cow that eats grass right there? I eat the heart and liver,” Haaland said.

Lasagne

Haaland has also revealed that one of his pre–match rituals include treating himself to a special Lasagne prepared by his father, Alfie.

Lasagne is a type of pasta made of very wide, flat sheets.

It is originally an Italian dish made of stacked layers of lasagna alternating with fillings such as ragu (ground meats and tomato sauce), bechamel sauce, vegetables, cheeses (which may include ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan), and seasonings and spices.

The dish may be topped with grated cheese, which becomes melted during baking.

Lasagne is typically cooked pasta that is assembled with the other ingredients and then baken in an oven.

"I've had it before every home game now and that turns out fairly well, so there has to be something special he adds to it,' Haaland once said.

Milk

Haaland once revealed Milk is his ‘magic potion’.

The prolific striker once posted a selection of images to his social media feed showing him happily enjoying two bottles of his favourite beverage, along with the caption 'Me and my magic potion'.

He then added a glass of milk and a muscle arm emoji for emphasis in the caption.

Milk is also a source of protein and the Norwegian has constantly suggested that it’s a ‘must-have’ in his diet.

Milk is also composed of about 90% water, making it an effective way for him to stay hydrated, although that's another department Haaland treats specially.

Water

Inevitably, no diet is ever complete without water.

Haaland, who also revealed he consumes 6,000 calories every day, enjoys sipping on filtrated water.

“The first thing I do in the morning is to get some sunlight in my eyes, it is good for circadian rhythm,” Haaland said.

“I have also started to filtrate my water a bit. I think it can have great benefits for my body.”