These 7 things happen to you while you're asleep

But what really happens when we sleep? While it may seem like nothing much is going on, our bodies and minds are actually incredibly busy. From physical restoration to mental reorganisation, sleep keeps us healthy and functioning.

We often take sleep for granted, yet it's a complex process that involves several stages and cycles. During these stages, a variety of fascinating things occur that most of us are completely unaware of. Here are some of them:

1. Your brain sorts and stores memories

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

When you sleep, your brain goes through a process called consolidation. This is when it organises and stores memories from the day. It sort through all the information, deciding what's important to keep and what can be forgotten. This process is vital for learning and helps you remember things better.

2. Your body repairs itself

Pulse Nigeria

During sleep, your body gets to work on repairing itself. This includes healing tiny injuries, like those you might get from exercising or even just moving around. Your body produces more proteins during sleep, which are the building blocks for cells. These proteins help fix damaged tissues and make new ones, keeping your body strong and healthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Your immune system gets a boost

While you're sleeping, your immune system is busy fighting off germs and keeping you healthy. It produces cytokines, which are proteins that help fight infections and inflammation. Getting enough sleep means your body can make plenty of these protective proteins, which is why you might feel better after a good night's sleep when you're sick.

4. Hormones are released

Your body releases different hormones during sleep. One of these is growth hormone, which is responsible for growth and development, especially in children.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Even for adults, growth hormone helps maintain muscle and tissue health. Another important hormone released is melatonin, which helps regulate your sleep-wake cycle, telling your body when it's time to sleep and wake up.

5. Your heart and blood vessels rest

While you sleep, your heart rate and blood pressure drop, giving your heart a chance to rest. This downtime is important for maintaining good heart health. Regular, restful sleep helps lower the risk of heart disease and keeps your heart strong.

6. You go through different sleep stages

Your sleep isn't the same throughout the night. You go through different stages, including light sleep, deep sleep, and REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

REM sleep is when you dream, and it's essential for brain health. Each stage plays a unique role in making sure you wake up feeling refreshed and energised.

7. Your muscles become temporarily paralysed

During REM sleep, your brain sends signals to temporarily paralyse most of your muscles. This might sound scary, but it's actually a good thing. It prevents you from acting out your dreams and keeps you safe. This temporary paralysis is a normal part of sleep and happens to everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT