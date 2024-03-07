Guys, these 5 things will happen to your penis as you age

While it might not be the first topic of conversation at the dinner table, understanding the changes that occur with ageing can help men prepare and maintain their sexual health.

5 things that happen to your penis as you age

Here's a look at five things that happen to your penis as you age:

1. Changes in size

As you get older, you might notice some changes in the size of your penis. It's not uncommon for it to appear slightly smaller. This happens because over time, the body's production of collagen decreases, and the elastic tissue in the penis can lose its stretchiness. Also, a buildup of fatty deposits in the arteries can reduce blood flow. Both of these changes can lead to a slight decrease in size.

2. Longer time to get an erection

Remember how things used to get going at the drop of a hat? Well, as you age, you might find that it takes a bit longer to achieve an erection. This is because the blood flow to the penis can slow down with age, and the nerves that trigger erections might not be as sensitive. It's a normal part of ageing, but staying active and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can help keep things more responsive.

3. Erections might not be as firm

Not only can it take longer to get an erection, but you might also notice that they're not as firm as they used to be. This is related to the reduced blood flow and less elastic tissue in the penis. While it's a common change, paying attention to your overall health can make a big difference. Things like exercising regularly, eating well, and managing stress can help improve the situation.

4. Changes in sensitivity

Another change you might notice is a decrease in sensitivity. As the years go by, the skin around the penis can become thinner and the nerves less sensitive. This means that the sensations might not be as intense as they once were. While this can lead to longer sessions in the bedroom, it can also make it a bit harder to reach climax.

5. Alterations in sexual function

Lastly, it's common for sexual function to change with age. This can include variations in libido (sex drive), erectile dysfunction (difficulty maintaining an erection), and changes in ejaculation. While these changes can be frustrating, they're a normal part of ageing.

