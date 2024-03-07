ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Guys, these 5 things will happen to your penis as you age

Anna Ajayi

The changes you notice as you grow older are normal.

The penis changes as you age [TheAtlantic]
The penis changes as you age [TheAtlantic]

Ageing is a natural process that affects every part of the body, and the penis is no exception.

Recommended articles

While it might not be the first topic of conversation at the dinner table, understanding the changes that occur with ageing can help men prepare and maintain their sexual health.

Here's a look at five things that happen to your penis as you age:

ADVERTISEMENT

As you get older, you might notice some changes in the size of your penis. It's not uncommon for it to appear slightly smaller. This happens because over time, the body's production of collagen decreases, and the elastic tissue in the penis can lose its stretchiness. Also, a buildup of fatty deposits in the arteries can reduce blood flow. Both of these changes can lead to a slight decrease in size.

Remember how things used to get going at the drop of a hat? Well, as you age, you might find that it takes a bit longer to achieve an erection. This is because the blood flow to the penis can slow down with age, and the nerves that trigger erections might not be as sensitive. It's a normal part of ageing, but staying active and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can help keep things more responsive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only can it take longer to get an erection, but you might also notice that they're not as firm as they used to be. This is related to the reduced blood flow and less elastic tissue in the penis. While it's a common change, paying attention to your overall health can make a big difference. Things like exercising regularly, eating well, and managing stress can help improve the situation.

Another change you might notice is a decrease in sensitivity. As the years go by, the skin around the penis can become thinner and the nerves less sensitive. This means that the sensations might not be as intense as they once were. While this can lead to longer sessions in the bedroom, it can also make it a bit harder to reach climax.

Lastly, it's common for sexual function to change with age. This can include variations in libido (sex drive), erectile dysfunction (difficulty maintaining an erection), and changes in ejaculation. While these changes can be frustrating, they're a normal part of ageing.

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Does she really love you, or is she after your money?

Does she really love you, or is she after your money?

The causes of hyperpigmentation and how to get rid of it

The causes of hyperpigmentation and how to get rid of it

Here are 5 amazing health benefits of tiger nuts you didn't know about

Here are 5 amazing health benefits of tiger nuts you didn't know about

Why obese women give birth to twins more than average-sized women

Why obese women give birth to twins more than average-sized women

Here are the different colours of vaginal discharge and what they mean

Here are the different colours of vaginal discharge and what they mean

Why high heels are better for your walking step than flat shoes

Why high heels are better for your walking step than flat shoes

This is why it's easy to fall in love with a colleague at work

This is why it's easy to fall in love with a colleague at work

Guys, these 5 things will happen to your penis as you age

Guys, these 5 things will happen to your penis as you age

6 steps to keep your makeup from wearing off in this heatwave

6 steps to keep your makeup from wearing off in this heatwave

What causes hypertension and high blood pressure in young adults?

What causes hypertension and high blood pressure in young adults?

The risks and realities of getting pregnant after 35

The risks and realities of getting pregnant after 35

How to know you have multiple personality disorder

How to know you have multiple personality disorder

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lovers on a date

This is why it's easy to fall in love with a colleague at work

How does leap day babies celebrate their birthdays [TimeandDate]

Born on February 29th? Here's how leap-year babies celebrate their birthdays

Takeaway syndrome

5 behaviours that seem normal but are actually a sign of poverty

5 best threesome positions [Men'shealth]

5 threesome sex positions that are totally amazing