ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

The strange story of the blue people of Kentucky

Anna Ajayi

This story might sound like a tall tale from an old storybook, but it is real.

The blue people truly existed [MidiLibre]
The blue people truly existed [MidiLibre]

Now, I know what you're thinking: "Blue people? That can't be real!" But hold your horses, because this isn't a yarn spun from fiction.

Recommended articles

The Blue People of Kentucky were the Fugate family, who lived in the hills of Kentucky and were known far and wide for their distinct blue skin, an extraordinary genetic condition that baffled locals and scientists alike for generations.

The blue Fugate family [Youtube]
The blue Fugate family [Youtube] Pulse Nigeria

But why were they blue? It wasn't a trick of the light or a penchant for body paint.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blue skin of the Fugate family was caused by a condition known as methemoglobinemia. This rare genetic disorder affects the way red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body.

Normally, red blood cells contain a molecule called haemoglobin, which binds to oxygen and carries it to various parts of the body. In methemoglobinemia, an abnormal form of haemoglobin called methemoglobin is produced, which has a reduced ability to release oxygen to body tissues. The high levels of methemoglobin in the blood give it a blue tint, which is visible through the skin.

Methemoglobinemia in the Fugate family was due to a recessive gene. A recessive gene only shows its effects if an individual has two copies of it, one from each parent. In the case of the Fugates, the isolation and limited population in their community led to close intermarriages, increasing the likelihood of this rare gene being passed to future generations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fugate family lived in the isolated Appalachian Mountains, a region known for its rugged terrain and limited access to the outside world. This isolation played a significant role in the limited marriage choices available to the Fugates. Marrying within the community, often within the extended family, was not uncommon due to the geographical and social isolation of the area.

The unique blue skin of the Fugates brought them both curiosity and stigma. They were the subject of local folklore and misunderstanding. Despite the challenges, the family continued to live and work in their community.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mystery of the Fugate family's blue skin began to unravel with the advancement of medical science. In the 20th century, doctors and researchers took an interest in the family's condition. Through blood tests and genetic analysis, they confirmed the presence of methemoglobinemia and started treatment.

The treatment for methemoglobinemia is relatively simple. Doctors found that a dye called methylene blue could be used to convert methemoglobin back into normal haemoglobin, restoring the normal colour of the blood and, consequently, the skin. With this treatment, members of the Fugate family who had the condition were able to reduce the blue tint of their skin.

This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The strange story of the blue people of Kentucky

The strange story of the blue people of Kentucky

Historical Execution: 5 disturbing devices designed to end lives quickly

Historical Execution: 5 disturbing devices designed to end lives quickly

Avon HMO celebrates maternal, infant health, rewards winners of #AvonBaby2023 photo contest

Avon HMO celebrates maternal, infant health, rewards winners of #AvonBaby2023 photo contest

10 countries around the world where alcohol is prohibited

10 countries around the world where alcohol is prohibited

10 countries that give a second 'stronger' visa-free passport for the right price

10 countries that give a second 'stronger' visa-free passport for the right price

Nigerian lady Pelumi Nubi will attempt to travel by road from London to Lagos

Nigerian lady Pelumi Nubi will attempt to travel by road from London to Lagos

7 nail polish hacks for flawless DIY manicures

7 nail polish hacks for flawless DIY manicures

Cooking together: 5-course meal for a romantic Valentine's evening

Cooking together: 5-course meal for a romantic Valentine's evening

The love story behind the origin of 'Ìyàwó' - the Yoruba word for wife

The love story behind the origin of 'Ìyàwó' - the Yoruba word for wife

4 reasons your girlfriend doesn't want to cuddle with you

4 reasons your girlfriend doesn't want to cuddle with you

Ladies, these 5 perfumes will make you irresistible

Ladies, these 5 perfumes will make you irresistible

10 creative home uses for tissue paper cores

10 creative home uses for tissue paper cores

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

People with the same AS,SS genotype [Pexels]

Love & Genotype: 5 ways AS, SS couples can get married

Early detection and treatment can prevent up to 80% of all cervical cancer cases [Medanta]

Cervical Cancer: Symptoms and how to prevent it

Teeth Braces

5 things you should know before you get braces

You need to change your spending habits [Bloomberg]

3 mistakes you need to avoid when you are trying to get out of debt