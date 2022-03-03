RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

The Shade is back in the corner (Return of the shades)

Authors:

Pulse Mix

When was the last time you had a decent chat show experience?

Shade Corner
Shade Corner

Complete with all the shades, jabs, flavors of major themes, viral content, rare-engaging news, and controversial moments? Let me proudly announce the return of Shade Corner Season 5, Accelerate TV's finest chat show.

From the super amazing Akah, to the constructive Bayo, to Nobel; who likes to shake the table with catalytic statements, and Tamara, the vibe controller. Shade Corner Season 5 promises to be the juiciest online chat shows, with loads of yarns to provoke, crack, and thrill you at the same time. One of the things that makes each episode nostalgic is how the credible hosts share intellectual updates about lifestyle, fashion, and trends in a very comical and relatable way. There are numerous events of top concern going on in the internet cosmos we live in, and getting the shady side of it is always worth it.

Shade corner
Shade corner Pulse Nigeria

So what are you waiting for? Hurry now to the Accelerate TV YouTube channel and subscribe to be fully entertained by the quadruple host. And you can also visit www.acceleratetv.com to explore more of our features.

Accelerate TV is a well-known media firm that engages its audience through a range of media, including the internet. We use creativity to create content that is targeted towards educating, entertaining, and empowering digital natives, which is the core of everything we believe in.

---

#FeatureByAcclerateTV

