The Shade is back in the corner (Return of the shades)

From the super amazing Akah, to the constructive Bayo, to Nobel; who likes to shake the table with catalytic statements, and Tamara, the vibe controller. Shade Corner Season 5 promises to be the juiciest online chat shows, with loads of yarns to provoke, crack, and thrill you at the same time. One of the things that makes each episode nostalgic is how the credible hosts share intellectual updates about lifestyle, fashion, and trends in a very comical and relatable way. There are numerous events of top concern going on in the internet cosmos we live in, and getting the shady side of it is always worth it.