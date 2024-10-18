ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

The scary reasons Christians should never celebrate Halloween

Temi Iwalaiye

Is Halloween just a fun day to play dress up, or does it have deeper connotations?

Should Christians celebrate Halloween [wasco]
Should Christians celebrate Halloween [wasco]

Halloween, which falls on October 31st, has its roots in the Celts' annual festival of Samhain, which involved sacrifices to their gods.

Recommended articles

Halloween stems from the fact that it happens on the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day.

The Celts believed that Samhain, the "god of death," could use tricks to scatter evil spirits to attack humans, so they wore masks and costumes to avoid being recognised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Druids and the occult shared this tradition, which believed in the separation of the dead and undead and the possibility of spirits entering the world.

They used costumes and masks to avoid recognition. In England, people exchange prayers for deceased family members for pastries on All Souls' Day, which is very similar to the trick-or-treat culture where children collect candy.

Orange and black are the colours of Halloween. Black represents the end of summer, and orange represents harvests.

Those pumpkin carvings known as Jack O'Lanterns were created to ward off evil spirits by carving frightful faces into turnips and potatoes.

ALSO READ: The 30 Best Halloween Movies of All Time

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Exodus 20:3. The bible says, “Thou shalt have no other gods before me.

Christians cannot mix Christianity with pagan religions.

Halloween has roots in the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, which involved rituals related to the dead and the supernatural. So, participating in these traditions contradicts their faith and values.

ADVERTISEMENT

The theme of Halloween is mythology; witches, wizards, vampires, ghosts, and zombies are emphasised and exalted.

All of them are connected to occult. The Bible says Christians should "have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness," (Ephesians 5:11).

Should Christians celebrate Halloween? [macap]
Should Christians celebrate Halloween? [macap] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Some Christians believe that Halloween can open the door to harmful spiritual influences by celebrating death, darkness, and the occult.

They should rather focus on activities and celebrations that promote their faith.

Although Halloween isn’t as popular in Nigeria, many event promoters may organize Halloween and costume parties toward the end of October.

This raises the question: should Christians participate, given the reasons mentioned above?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The biggest cheaters in relationships are in this age group

The biggest cheaters in relationships are in this age group

Struggling with yellow teeth? The foods you eat might be to blame

Struggling with yellow teeth? The foods you eat might be to blame

The real reasons you shouldn’t leave your dishes in the sink overnight

The real reasons you shouldn’t leave your dishes in the sink overnight

The scary reasons Christians should never celebrate Halloween

The scary reasons Christians should never celebrate Halloween

5 everyday items you should never share and why

5 everyday items you should never share and why

American Cola launches ‘Explore Your Freedom’ campaign in Nigeria

American Cola launches ‘Explore Your Freedom’ campaign in Nigeria

SheyeOladejo wows at Africa Fashion Week London 2024 with her 'Èjìré' Collection

SheyeOladejo wows at Africa Fashion Week London 2024 with her 'Èjìré' Collection

The Future of Fashion: How BRICS+ Fashion Summit is paving the way for a greener industry

The Future of Fashion: How BRICS+ Fashion Summit is paving the way for a greener industry

5 Reasons you shouldn’t miss Felabration 2024 sponsored by Legend Extra Stout

5 Reasons you shouldn’t miss Felabration 2024 sponsored by Legend Extra Stout

Why you need to stop using cotton buds to clean your ears

Why you need to stop using cotton buds to clean your ears

5 everyday habits that could be damaging your skin

5 everyday habits that could be damaging your skin

LG Electronics joins EbonyLife Creative Academy to equip next-generation storytellers

LG Electronics joins EbonyLife Creative Academy to equip next-generation storytellers

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Introducing delicious pasta

Addme Pastamate: The perfect mate for every pasta dish

How to make Capri-Sun at home [CaprisunNigeria]

How to make Capri-Sun at home plus the secret behind its invention

Lip blending (The Couture Chapter)

5 Pro tips for blending lipstick colours perfectly

PUMA Nigeria launches Exclusive PUMA x Davido 2.0 Collection

PUMA Nigeria launches Exclusive PUMA x Davido 2.0 Collection