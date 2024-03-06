ADVERTISEMENT
The risks and realities of getting pregnant after 35

Anna Ajayi

Many people choose to wait until their mid-30s or beyond to have their first child.

Pregnancy after 35 comes with its risks [AdeobeStock]
Pregnancy after 35 comes with its risks [AdeobeStock]

The decision to wait till a certain age before having kids is influenced by various factors, including career ambitions, financial stability, and personal readiness.

However, this choice comes with its own set of considerations, especially related to health and pregnancy.

Historically, there has been a widely accepted "ideal" age for childbearing, typically in the early to mid-20s. But this concept doesn't fit everyone's life plans or circumstances. There's no one-size-fits-all age for having a baby, pregnancy after 35 does carry some increased risks. Despite this, many women in this age group experience healthy pregnancies and give birth to healthy babies.

One of the realities of deciding to have a baby after 35 is facing a higher risk of certain health complications. These can include a slightly higher chance of developing gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, and complications during delivery. Also, the likelihood of chromosomal abnormalities, such as Down syndrome, increases with the mother's age.

While these risks are higher compared to younger pregnant women, they are still relatively low for each individual. Many women over 35 have pregnancies without complications and deliver healthy babies.

Many women over 35 have healthy pregnancies and babies but, doctors say that these kinds of pregnancies can have more risk for the baby.

  • Higher chance of chromosome issues: Babies born to older moms might have a higher risk of having certain conditions like Down syndrome.
  • Premature birth: This means the baby is born before it is fully developed, which can lead to health issues.
  • Low birth weight: Sometimes, these babies might weigh less than is healthy at birth.
  • Harder to get pregnant: As women age, it can become more challenging to conceive.
  • High blood pressure: This can happen during pregnancy and needs to be watched closely by a doctor.
  • Diabetes during pregnancy: Sometimes, a woman can get diabetes while she is pregnant, which needs careful management.

Choosing to have children later can also come with its advantages. Many couples find that by waiting, they achieve a level of financial security and career stability that can be beneficial when raising children. Having more life experience can also contribute to a sense of preparedness and confidence in parenting.

Each pregnancy is unique, regardless of the mother's age. Factors such as general health, lifestyle, and genetic predispositions play a role in the outcome of a pregnancy. Therefore, while it's helpful to be aware of the general risks associated with later pregnancies, it's also important to focus on the specific circumstances and health of the individual.

For women considering pregnancy after 35, the most empowering step is to engage in open discussions with your doctor. These conversations should address any concerns, assess individual risks, and plan for a healthy pregnancy journey. It's about making informed decisions that align with personal, health, and family goals.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

