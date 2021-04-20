The rise of sip and paint parties in Lagos

This is how sip and paint parties work; there's usually an instructor who guides the attendees on how and what to paint.

Everyone is given a painting board, brushes and a pinned paper or a picture of what would be painted.

The instructor starts with each step. He/She tells everyone what to paint and what colors to mix. This goes on for each stage until the painting is done.

In between, there are finger food and drinks are shared. Afterwards, people take pictures, socialize, and do karaoke until they feel like leaving.

I had a conversation with Abiola Ayanleye, the owner of Just Paint ng on why it has become a growing activity in Lagos.

According to her, Lagosians were locked at home for a while because of corona virus, they were ready to delve into different social activities once the restrictions were removed.

Sip and paint events are an opportunity to leave the house. Plus, people love to try new activities other than regular dinner or movie dates.

Oyindamola has been to about four of these events. She says that at the last sip and paint event, over 50 people attended. The organizer had to turn some people away.

Ayanleye says that it's also a very relaxing activity and good for mental health.

Most Nigerians got painting lessons from school but dropped them. It is always exciting for people to get the chance to pick it up again.

One very popular sip and paint place in Nigeria is Sip and Paint Nigeria Limited.

They have partnered with The Metaphor. The metaphor is a social house in Victoria Island that accommodate their activities daily.

They also partnered with turakalagos of EbonyLife Every Saturday at the Rooftop at 4:30 pm.

You can organize an event like this with your friends. It is a great way to have a party. And who knows? You could start it as a business.

That was how Ayanleye began hers. During the lockdown, she had a few paint sessions alone. Then a couple of people said they were interested. She delivered the art materials to clients and hosted an online paint class. It was at that point she realized it could be a business.

According to Oyindamola, these sip and paint events are great fun with plenty of alcohol (if you are interested) and an opportunity to socialize.