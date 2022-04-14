The OPPO A96 phone is now available: Truly a perfect choice for the A-Class

The OPPO A96 contains some fascinating features which address the challenges faced by many smartphone users. The phone, launched on the 23rd of March, 2022 has become one of many favourites. Let's take a look at the perks and key selling points of this amazing mobile device.

The OPPO A96 Phone: Perks and Key Selling Points.

Unarguably, the mobile model; OPPO outdid themselves with the release of the OPPO A96. Yes, there have been other A series models like A92, A93 and the likes with super operating systems. When A93 was released the OPPO mobile device got a lot of appraisals. Nobody knew the A96 would shake the entire world.

This mobile device is suitable for all including Millennials, GEN Z, Baby Bloomers in fact some slay GEN X and Y. Here are some perks and KSP of OPPO A96 mobile devices.

OPPO A96 Processor

Your smartphone processor, also known as a chipset, is a component that controls and guarantees that everything in your phone works properly. It's similar to the brain in the human body.

Every action you take on your smartphone is transmitted directly to the processor. These actions are subsequently translated into visual changes on your screen in a fraction of a second. Isn't it amazing?

The PPO A96 is powered by the Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6nm) processor. With these specs, the mobile device provides high bandwidth and low latency connectivity for seamless productivity.

Pulse Nigeria

Charging Speed

Tell me about a mobile gadget that charges to 100% within only an hour! The OPPO A96 is one.

Facts have it that the mobile device has an ultra-fast 33W charging speed. This implies that if your mobile device's battery dies, you can virtually immediately resume all of your favourite activities.

OPPO A96 fast charging features permit only 10 minutes to get up to 23% battery life, 30 minutes for up to 55% and an hour for 100%. Just plug it in for 5 minutes and you can send WhatsApp messages for 3 hours, stream YouTube for an hour and enjoy 1 hour of WhatsApp calls.

Pulse Nigeria

Battery

One of the advantages you should not take lightly is your android mobile phone battery. Long battery life is inversely proportional to more phone usage time.

With the OPPO A96, a 5000mAh battery will last you the entire day, regardless of how you use it. A fully charged battery lasts about 33 hours, 17 hours for YouTube, 40 hours for music playing, and 15 hours for regular conversation.

ROM and RAM

The OPPO flagship mobile device comes with 8GB of RAM and RAM expansion software that can increase RAM by up to 5GB; up to 100,000 images, 600 videos, and 3000 applications.

Screen

The android phone screen is as comfortable as ever. Its comfortable, smooth (90Hz), vibrant (96% NTSC) screen frees your eyes from the stress and fatigue caused by long screen times.

To cap it up, the flagship phone can be said to have a gorilla screen and somes with a perfect night mode regulator.

90Hz Refresh Rate and Adaptive Refresh Rate Technology

The OPPO A96 boasts a 5-speed adaptive refresh rate that adapts to different usage circumstances automatically. When watching videos on YouTube and other apps, it minimises screen power usage and improves visual impacts. It's better, more energy-efficient, and ensures longer battery life.

96% NTSC Wide Colour Gamut and sRGB

Its NTSC colour gamut of 96 percent successfully displays true brilliant colours. The OPPO A96 also has a sRGB display with less brilliant colours, which is ideal for people who can't stand looking at bright visuals for lengthy periods of time.

All-day AI Eye Comfort

During the day, when you're outside in the bright sun, the screen brightness rises to 600 nits, up from the standard 480 nits. It allows you to see the screen without having to cover it with your hands.

The moonlight display can autonomously reduce screen brightness at night, resulting in a softer and smoother output in low-light conditions.

If your eyes are fatigued and sensitive to light at the end of the day, you can use Eye Comfort Mode to limit blue light from your screen and prevent eye strain.

Dual Speakers

The majority of android phone speakers are of low quality. However, there are a select few phones that have made audio quality a high priority, with high sound quality and some with front-facing speakers.

The OPPO A96 comes with dual speakers at the top and bottom, making the sound better, louder, and crystal clear.

IPX4 Water Resistance.

Have you ever wondered how a smartphone that has been submerged in water to the point of devastation can still function? That is an excellent question.

Waterproof, dustproof, and water resistant are just a few adjectives used by marketers to give their products a more robust appearance.

The audio industry, particularly with headphones, is one area where it's becoming more frequent. But, in the end, what does it all mean? How much water can an OPPO A96 handle?

Don't worry if your cell phone accidentally gets exposed to water or rain. All you have to do is wipe off the water drops and continue using it.

IP5X Dust Resistance

International Protection Marking, or Ingress Protection, is the abbreviation for International Protection Marking. It is an international standard that specifies the levels of electrical enclosure sealing efficiency against substances such as dirt, water, and tools. To put it another way, it specifies what a product's case will keep out.

IP5X indicates that a product is dust-resistant. Although dust entrance is not completely avoided, sufficient dust shielding ensures that the product can work in sand. For most consumer-grade applications, a rating of 5 is sufficient.

The OPPO A96 IP5X Dust Resistance properties effectively prevents the ingress of dust which guarantees long-term use.

Design

Phone designs are considered as one of any android device's pecks, and the OPPO flagship product, OPPO A96; which was launched on March 23rd, 2022, is regarded as the perfect choice for the A class.

The mobile android device also comes with a fingerprint active function.

Colours

OPPO A96 comes in three colours; Pearl Pink, Starry Black, and Sunset Blue. However, in Nigeria, there are currently two main colours available: blue and black. These mobile phones are available in all OPPO authorised stores in Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Camera

One of OPPO's mobile android phone USP is the unique and detailed shots taken by these devices. Infact, the mobile organisation has gone ahead to create a theme #shotonOPPO as one of its bragging rights.

Nothing less is expected from the OPPO A96 device. The newly launched device comes with a 16MP front camera for the best selfies, a 50MP rear camera, and a 2MP bokeh camera. It gives a perfect shot of 1080 X 2400 pixels.

Anti-peeping Notifications

The AI identification algorithm in the OPPO A96 front camera recognizes individuals within a 20-80 cm radius of the phone. This feature identifies if the phone's owner is the only one staring at the screen. It displays a notification in this scenario. Otherwise, the content is hidden to preserve the user's privacy.

Air Gestures

Within a 20-40 cm radius of the phone, the OPPO A96 front camera employs an AI recognition system to distinguish motions and 30-degree flips. In certain apps, slide gestures identify specific gestures and allow users to drag the screen up or down. A swipe-up motion is used to answer calls, and a static hand gesture is used to mute incoming calls.

Conclusion

The OPPO A96 phone is arguably the smartphone of today, a powerful and excellent performance phone. With its availability now in Nigeria in all OPPO authorized retail stores coming with 2years warranty, the OPPO A96 4gb mobile android device is priced at about #159,900 as at the day this article was penned down.

Visit www.oppo.com/ng to learn more.

---