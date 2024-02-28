The Monkey Buffet Festival in Thailand where the locals celebrate primates

But amidst all these wonders, there's a unique festival that celebrates something quite unexpected: monkeys!

Every year, the town of Lopburi hosts the Monkey Buffet Festival, a quirky and colourful event where thousands of macaques are treated to a lavish feast. This festival is sure to leave anyone feeling both surprised and entertained.

The primate feast

The Lopburi monkeys have been living alongside humans for centuries, even roaming freely within the city. Locals believe the monkeys bring good luck, and a legend tells of a monkey army aiding a prince in an epic battle.

To show their appreciation for these primates, the people of Lopburi hold a Monkey Buffet Festival every last Sunday of November. The festivities kick off with an opening ceremony featuring lively traditional dances, often with performers dressed in monkey costumes.

The main event, however, is the spectacular buffet. Long tables are laid out with a colourful and varied spread of fruits, vegetables, rice, and even sweet treats like cakes and candies. This feast is specially designed to be healthy and nutritious for the monkeys.

As the festival unfolds, the monkeys arrive, drawn by the enticing smells and excited chatter. The tables become a scene of activity as the monkeys feast, grabbing their favourite treats and playfully interacting with each other.

More than just a feast

While the Monkey Buffet Festival is a fun and lively event, it also serves a purpose beyond entertainment. It raises awareness about the need to respect and coexist with wildlife. The festival also highlights the cultural significance of the monkeys in Lopburi, and the bond between the city and its furry residents.