The journey to Oshodi with a dirty slap

We didn’t even care if it was heading towards Oshodi, the fact that it was an empty bus gave us the impression that it was one of those buses that was called to convey passengers to Oshodi. I was also part of the people that tried rushing in the bus, and while we were all rushing to enter, a random guy grabbed the butt of another lady.

The lady turned around and shouted, “who slapped my bumbum”. I already had a suspect but I wasn’t so sure so I focused on the race. I just needed to get into the bus first, I didn’t need any more drama for the day as I’ve had enough. After I struggled to find a seat at the back, the driver announced that he’s going to Ketu and not Oshodi.

Our lit faces immediately turned pale, those of us that made it into the bus were already ranting while the ones that couldn’t make it in were blaming us for not being patient enough to hear clearly from the driver before we hopped in.

I alighted the bus only to realize that a scene had already played out. The lady whose butts were grabbed was already pulling a guy by the collar and accusing him of grabbing her butt; the guy was trying to explain himself in defense but she wasn’t having it.

The lady’s boyfriend showed up from nowhere and lit the other guy's face with a slap. While we were still trying to figure out who had slapped him without confirming, the man brought out his camouflage cap; he was a soldier.

Why did you grab my babe? The soldier asked. The other man’s face was red with pain, I didn’t do it, he said. Not long after that, we saw a guy come out from the crowd to point at another man who was standing alone from the crowd as the culprit. He explained that he saw him do it twice and cautioned him but he realized that he wasn’t even a passenger but was just trying to play pranks while people were trying to smuggle themselves into the bus.

Immediately the tout turned to see that the entire crowd was staring at him, he took to his heels while the other guys chased after him.

The other man who was slapped unjustly was compensated with “sorry”, small chops, and a cold bottle of Coca-Cola.