ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

The intriguing story of how the wedding bouquet came to be

Anna Ajayi

The wedding bouquet has evolved but remains a part of weddings around the world.

How did the wedding bouquet come to be? [iStock]
How did the wedding bouquet come to be? [iStock]

The sight of a bride walking down the aisle with a beautiful bouquet of flowers is a wedding tradition most of us know. But have you ever wondered why brides carry flowers on their big day?

Recommended articles

The tradition of the wedding bouquet has evolved over centuries, with its origins rooted in ancient customs and symbolism.

The practice of carrying a bouquet on a wedding day dates back to ancient times, although the meaning behind it has changed quite a bit. In ancient Greece, Rome, and Egypt, brides didn’t always carry the kinds of beautiful flowers we see today. Instead, they would carry bundles of herbs and spices, such as garlic, dill, and rosemary. These were believed to ward off evil spirits, bad luck, and sickness, protecting the couple as they started their life together.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Middle Ages, weddings were religious and spiritual events, and people believed in the power of plants and herbs. Along with protection from evil, certain herbs symbolised fertility, purity, and prosperity. Dill, for example, was believed to increase sexual desire, while garlic helped keep bad omens away. So, these early "bouquets" were less about beauty and more about protection and good fortune.

As time passed, flowers began to replace herbs in wedding bouquets, especially during the Victorian era in the 19th century. Queen Victoria of England, who married Prince Albert in 1840, carried a bouquet of fresh flowers at her wedding, which influenced many brides across Europe and beyond. This marked the beginning of a shift from herbs to flowers in wedding traditions.

Carrying a bouquet on a wedding day dates back to ancient times [EnglishHeritage]
Carrying a bouquet on a wedding day dates back to ancient times [EnglishHeritage] Pulse Nigeria

During the Victorian era, people loved giving flowers symbolic meanings. This practice became known as "floriography" or the language of flowers. Different flowers were chosen based on their symbolism. For example:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Roses symbolised love and passion.
  • Lilies represented purity.
  • Myrtle was associated with fertility and eternal love.

Brides carefully selected the flowers for their bouquets, hoping to convey a message of love, loyalty, and hope for the future.

As weddings became more personal and less focused on strict religious practices, brides began choosing flowers for their beauty and personal significance. The tradition of throwing the bouquet, where a bride tosses her bouquet to a crowd of single women hoping to catch it, also became popular during this time. It was believed that whoever caught the bouquet would be the next to get married.

Modern brides select flowers based on their personal preferences, colour schemes, or themes.

ADVERTISEMENT
Modern brides now select flowers based on their personal preferences [Pinterest]
Modern brides now select flowers based on their personal preferences [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

However, many still consider the symbolic meanings of flowers when creating their bouquets. For example, peonies, representing happiness and prosperity, are a popular choice for weddings. Lavender, associated with calmness and devotion, also makes frequent appearances in modern bouquets.

Today, a wedding bouquet is more than just a collection of flowers. It’s a stunning focal point for the bride’s outfit, adding colour, texture, and elegance to the overall look. Brides use bouquets to express their personality, with some opting for large, overflowing arrangements while others choose small, simple designs.

ALSO READ: Wedding traditions: The bride's bouquet chased evil spirits

ADVERTISEMENT

In some cultures, brides wear flowers in their hair or carry bouquets that are passed down through generations, adding a personal touch to the wedding day. In eco-conscious weddings, some brides choose bouquets made of dried flowers or plants to symbolise sustainability.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The intriguing story of how the wedding bouquet came to be

The intriguing story of how the wedding bouquet came to be

What do crossed arms mean? 4 hidden meanings behind this body language

What do crossed arms mean? 4 hidden meanings behind this body language

Meet 5 of the world’s most expensive pets

Meet 5 of the world’s most expensive pets

Do you have typhoid or malaria? How to tell the difference

Do you have typhoid or malaria? How to tell the difference

Lagos Canvas: Unveiling art, music, fashion, and film

Lagos Canvas: Unveiling art, music, fashion, and film

Sony Music West Africa partners with Beat FM for 15th anniversary 'The Beat Brunch'

Sony Music West Africa partners with Beat FM for 15th anniversary 'The Beat Brunch'

The best sleeping positions for pregnant women

The best sleeping positions for pregnant women

Get Ready, Benin City! Monkey Shoulder Press Play is coming your way!

Get Ready, Benin City! Monkey Shoulder Press Play is coming your way!

Hollandia all along: Kiekie’s delivery stunt causes stir, Hollandia reveals partnership

Hollandia all along: Kiekie’s delivery stunt causes stir, Hollandia reveals partnership

5 societies of people you didn't know live underground

5 societies of people you didn't know live underground

10 signs of a weak man – Are you one or are you in a relationship with one?

10 signs of a weak man – Are you one or are you in a relationship with one?

10 priceless cultural artefacts stolen by the British Empire

10 priceless cultural artefacts stolen by the British Empire

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Going on a diet may not be the best for you [iStock]

Here’s why going on a diet can be very harmful

What time is best to take sweets? [Shutterstock]

What is the best time to eat sweets? Nutritionists are clear

Best countries for BBL [healthandbeautytravel]

Do you want the perfect butt? Top 5 countries for the best BBLs

When do you get your first period after childbirth? [ParentCo]

When do you get your first period after childbirth?