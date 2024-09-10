The intriguing story of how the wedding bouquet came to be

The tradition of the wedding bouquet has evolved over centuries, with its origins rooted in ancient customs and symbolism.

Ancient origins

The practice of carrying a bouquet on a wedding day dates back to ancient times, although the meaning behind it has changed quite a bit. In ancient Greece, Rome, and Egypt, brides didn’t always carry the kinds of beautiful flowers we see today. Instead, they would carry bundles of herbs and spices, such as garlic, dill, and rosemary. These were believed to ward off evil spirits, bad luck, and sickness, protecting the couple as they started their life together.

In the Middle Ages, weddings were religious and spiritual events, and people believed in the power of plants and herbs. Along with protection from evil, certain herbs symbolised fertility, purity, and prosperity. Dill, for example, was believed to increase sexual desire, while garlic helped keep bad omens away. So, these early "bouquets" were less about beauty and more about protection and good fortune.

Flowers and their symbolism

As time passed, flowers began to replace herbs in wedding bouquets, especially during the Victorian era in the 19th century. Queen Victoria of England, who married Prince Albert in 1840, carried a bouquet of fresh flowers at her wedding, which influenced many brides across Europe and beyond. This marked the beginning of a shift from herbs to flowers in wedding traditions.

During the Victorian era, people loved giving flowers symbolic meanings. This practice became known as "floriography" or the language of flowers. Different flowers were chosen based on their symbolism. For example:

Roses symbolised love and passion.

Lilies represented purity.

Myrtle was associated with fertility and eternal love.

Brides carefully selected the flowers for their bouquets, hoping to convey a message of love, loyalty, and hope for the future.

The modern wedding bouquet

As weddings became more personal and less focused on strict religious practices, brides began choosing flowers for their beauty and personal significance. The tradition of throwing the bouquet, where a bride tosses her bouquet to a crowd of single women hoping to catch it, also became popular during this time. It was believed that whoever caught the bouquet would be the next to get married.

Modern brides select flowers based on their personal preferences, colour schemes, or themes.

However, many still consider the symbolic meanings of flowers when creating their bouquets. For example, peonies, representing happiness and prosperity, are a popular choice for weddings. Lavender, associated with calmness and devotion, also makes frequent appearances in modern bouquets.

The bouquet today

Today, a wedding bouquet is more than just a collection of flowers. It’s a stunning focal point for the bride’s outfit, adding colour, texture, and elegance to the overall look. Brides use bouquets to express their personality, with some opting for large, overflowing arrangements while others choose small, simple designs.

In some cultures, brides wear flowers in their hair or carry bouquets that are passed down through generations, adding a personal touch to the wedding day. In eco-conscious weddings, some brides choose bouquets made of dried flowers or plants to symbolise sustainability.