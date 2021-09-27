With the experience of the last two years, could the idea of ‘virtual game reality that has only been confined to television aid society in its evolution.

There is only so much we can handle in a time of social distancing, climate change, mandatory vaccines, and numerous group protests. It gets to a point we just want a break from the sour reality we loom in.

What if virtual gaming could be the next medium for ‘human to human interaction and experience.

Yes, It may sound a little bit crazy and far-fetched, but it’s not dismissible.

Look at games like Fortnite, Call of duty, PUBG(players unknown battleground). These are games where you adopt avatars and work with other online players to complete missions, but imagine a virtual game where these mobile experiences are multiplied, giving the user an out-of-world experience like never before as we see in ‘Free guy’ and ‘Ready player one. Can the gaming industry evolve to the point where one can get a wondrous realistic experience and more from a virtual game world?

It is expected that critics and cynics might consider this proposition or theory ridiculous, arguing that human existence is better lived in the real world where we are present. However, regardless of whichever option will gain popularity, the conversation is open for debate.

According to Essportstalk, as of 17th May 2021, “Combining the numbers between Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare, more than 113 million players are enjoying what call of duty has offered over the past two years.

And that's just ‘Call of duty’ alone!

When you see stats like this, it is proof that the human experience and online gaming are merging, and the results could eventually become a perfect virtual game world on one side and a flawed reality on the other; In which world citizens get to choose where they get to spend most of their time.

Will this futuristic merge be wholly positive or negative? Time will tell.

But hey! The merge is happening already.

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

