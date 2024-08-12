ADVERTISEMENT
The hidden dangers of oral sex: Are you putting your life at risk?

Anna Ajayi

Did you know you could be risking your life when you perform oral sex?

Oral sex is seen as a safer alternative to other sexual activities, but it carries its own set of risks that many people might not be fully aware of.

While it may not carry the same pregnancy risks as other forms of sex, it can transmit a wide range of sexually transmitted infections (STIs). In fact, some STIs are more easily transmitted through oral contact than vaginal or anal sex.

Oral sex involves using the mouth, lips, or tongue on a partner’s genitals or anus. While it may seem less risky than vaginal or anal sex, it can still expose you to sexually transmitted infections (STIs). STIs are infections that spread through sexual contact, and they can affect anyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender.

Some common STIs that can be transmitted through oral sex include:

This virus is one of the most common STIs and can be passed on through skin-to-skin contact during oral sex. HPV can cause warts in the throat, mouth, or on the genitals. In some cases, it can lead to more severe issues like throat or mouth cancer.

There are two types of herpes viruses: HSV-1 and HSV-2. HSV-1 usually causes cold sores around the mouth, but it can also cause genital herpes if transmitted through oral sex. HSV-2 generally affects the genital area but can be spread to the mouth through oral sex. Herpes infections can be painful and uncomfortable, and while the virus remains in the body for life, it can be managed with medication.

These bacterial infections are known for affecting the genital area, but they can also infect the throat. Symptoms might include a sore throat or swollen lymph nodes, but sometimes there are no symptoms at all, making it easy to spread the infection unknowingly.

Although the risk of contracting HIV through oral sex is lower compared to vaginal or anal sex, it is still possible, especially if there are cuts or sores in the mouth or on the genitals. HIV attacks the immune system, and without treatment, it can lead to AIDS, a life-threatening condition.

In addition to STIs, there are other health concerns linked to oral sex:

  • Oral cancer: As mentioned earlier, HPV can lead to cancers of the throat and mouth. Regular screening for HPV and other related infections is crucial, especially if you engage in oral sex with multiple partners.
  • Bacterial infections: The mouth is home to many bacteria, some of which can cause infections if they enter the bloodstream. This is particularly concerning if you have cuts or sores in your mouth.
Using protection during oral sex can significantly reduce the risk of contracting STIs. To reduce the risks, consider the following tips:

  • Use protection: Always use a condom or dental dam during oral sex, especially with new or multiple partners.
  • Get tested regularly: Regular STI testing is essential for anyone who is sexually active. Knowing your status and your partner's can help you make informed decisions about your sexual health.
  • Maintain oral hygiene: Good oral hygiene, including brushing and flossing, can help reduce the risk of infections.
  • However, avoid brushing your teeth right before oral sex, as this can create small cuts in your mouth that increase the risk of infection.
  • Limit the number of partners: The more partners you have, the higher the risk of contracting STIs. Being in a mutually monogamous relationship with someone who has tested negative for STIs can significantly lower your risk.

ALSO READ: 4 infections you can catch through oral sex

Being informed and taking precautions is the best way to enjoy a healthy and safe sex life.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

