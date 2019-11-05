Many people are used to starting their day with at least a cup of coffee but your health can be a lot better if you avoid it.

Caffeine definitely has it's own benefits to the health but you need to cut down on your level of intake. If you're a big fan of caffeinated drinks, it's totally fine to slow down a bit. You don't have to drop it completely.

It's okay if you doubt the benefits of living caffeine-free, but the benefits to the health will be explained in today's article.

Here are the health benefits of being caffeine-free.

1. Reduces the risk of heart failure

Staying caffeine-free can help you reduce the risk of heart failure. Caffeine is known to increase heart rate and result in tachycardia. After a while, tachycardia can result in heart complications, including stroke and heart failure. Obviously, heart disease is multi-factorial, but quitting caffeine can remove at least one stressor from the equation.

2. Reduces Ismonia

Do you know that consuming a high percentage of caffeine can interfere with your sleep? The half-life of caffeine is about 6 hours, so if you consume caffeine later in the day, the wakefulness it causes may interfere with your sleep and result in insomnia. In other words, ditch the caffeine and if you want to sleep better.

3. Nutrient stability in the body

If you’re not a caffeine drinker, your body may absorb some nutrients better than those who do partake. Caffeine on its own proffers no intrinsic long-term health benefits but interferes with nutritional status. It can lead to nutrient depletion of vitamin B6 as well as nutrient absorption of essential minerals, including B vitamins, iron, magnesium, and calcium.

4. Balanced brain chemistry

It’s no surprise that caffeine has an effect on mood. Studies have shown that caffeine can alter brain chemistry in a similar way that drugs like cocaine do. People who don’t consume caffeine don’t have to worry about the addictive qualities of it, whereas people who decide to wean off caffeine or stop drinking it completely may experience withdrawal symptoms or temporary changes in mood.

5. Healthier teeth

It's no news that coffee and tea stains teeth. This is due to the high level of tannin found in these drinks, which cause buildup and discolored tooth enamel. Studies have shown that the acidity in caffeinated drinks like coffee and soda can also lead to enamel wear and decay. Staying caffeine free will give you a healthier and whiter teeth.