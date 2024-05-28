ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

The Chinese village with the world’s longest-haired women

Anna Ajayi

Their beautiful, long hair is a symbol of their culture and traditions.

This is Huangluo, a village in China [Reddit]
This is Huangluo, a village in China [Reddit]

There is a village in China called Huangluo Yao Village, where the women are famous for their incredibly long hair.

Recommended articles

This village is not just a regular place; it has been recognised by the Guinness World Records as the village with the world’s longest-haired women.

People from all over the world visit this village to see the beautiful, long hair of the women who live there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Huangluo Yao Village is located in China, in the beautiful region of Guangxi. It is nestled in the mountains and surrounded by lush greenery.

Huangluo Yao Village [ChinaTours]
Huangluo Yao Village [ChinaTours] Pulse Nigeria

The village is part of the Longji Rice Terraces area, which is known for its stunning scenery and terraced fields that look like giant steps on the hills. The village itself is small and charming, with traditional wooden houses and narrow, winding paths.

The women of Huangluo Yao Village are part of the Yao ethnic group. They are known for their long, black hair, which they never cut. Some of the women have hair that is more than six feet long!

ADVERTISEMENT
The women are known for their long, black hair [YouTube]
The women are known for their long, black hair [YouTube] Pulse Nigeria

They start growing their hair from a very young age and only cut it once in their lifetime when they turn 18. Even then, they keep the cut hair and use it as part of their hairstyles.

You might wonder how the women of Huangluo Yao Village manage to keep their hair so long and healthy. They have a special secret: rice water. The women wash their hair with water that has been used to rinse rice.

Their hair secret is rice water [GlobalTimes]
Their hair secret is rice water [GlobalTimes] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This rice water is rich in nutrients and helps to keep their hair shiny and strong. They also avoid using harsh chemicals and prefer natural methods to take care of their hair.

In Huangluo Yao Village, long hair is not just a beauty feature; it holds great cultural significance. It is considered a symbol of good luck, longevity, and prosperity. The women’s hair is a source of pride, and they take great care of it.

They also have unique ways of styling their hair, which tells a lot about their age and marital status. For example, if a woman wears her hair wrapped around her head like a turban, it means she is married. If she wears it in a bun at the top of her head, it means she has children.

ALSO READ: Nigerian woman sets new Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig

ADVERTISEMENT

Huangluo Yao Village has become a popular tourist destination. People from all over the world come to see the women’s long hair and learn about their culture.

Huangluo Yao Village has become a popular tourist destination [ChinaDragonTours]
Huangluo Yao Village has become a popular tourist destination [ChinaDragonTours] Pulse Nigeria

The village hosts special hair shows where the women perform traditional songs and dances while showing off their beautiful hair. These performances are a big attraction and offer visitors a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the Yao people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Life in Huangluo Yao Village is simple and traditional. The villagers mostly engage in farming, growing rice and vegetables. They live in harmony with nature, and their lifestyle has remained largely unchanged for centuries. Visitors can experience the peaceful village life, enjoy the beautiful scenery, and even stay in traditional guesthouses to get a taste of the local culture.

ALSO READ:Meet the tribe with the longest hair in Africa: The secrets of their ankle-length hair

The women of Huangluo Yao Village see their beautiful, long hair as a symbol of their culture and traditions.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to prevent razor bumps and ingrown hairs when you shave

How to prevent razor bumps and ingrown hairs when you shave

10 impressive structures built by animals in the wild

10 impressive structures built by animals in the wild

The Chinese village with the world’s longest-haired women

The Chinese village with the world’s longest-haired women

7 reasons your skin is suddenly getting darker and how to prevent it

7 reasons your skin is suddenly getting darker and how to prevent it

This bladder cancer symptom is overlooked by many

This bladder cancer symptom is overlooked by many

11 essential hacks for persons living alone

11 essential hacks for persons living alone

How to prepare delicious carrot stew without using tomatoes

How to prepare delicious carrot stew without using tomatoes

Myth or fact? A high body count will affect your future marriage - here's the truth

Myth or fact? A high body count will affect your future marriage - here's the truth

Why ancient Africans were naked and didn't care about 'decency'

Why ancient Africans were naked and didn't care about 'decency'

7 vegetables you can use for your stews if you have no tomatoes

7 vegetables you can use for your stews if you have no tomatoes

5 signs there are snakes in your backyard

5 signs there are snakes in your backyard

Calypso Coconut Liqueur celebrates World Cocktail Day with Mixologist Aisien

Calypso Coconut Liqueur celebrates World Cocktail Day with Mixologist Aisien

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Meet Alex and Alan who made history as the first set of identical twins working as pilots at Alaska Airlines

Meet identical Kenyan twins who are pilots at the best airline in U.S.

5 African dishes to celebrate Africa Day 2024

You can cook these 5 African dishes to celebrate Africa Day 2024

Embracing Unity in Diversity: Dr. Foladavid launches 'The Unity in Diversity Project'

Unity in Diversity: Dr Foladavid launches 'The Unity in Diversity Project'

Caro White Skin Lightening lotion [Pinterest]

Caro White Skin Lightening Lotion is unsafe for skin - NAFDAC warns