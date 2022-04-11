RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

The arrival of yet another flavor from Dominos: The new pepper soup pizza!

Just when we thought Spicy Catfish Pizza was the height, Domino’s Pizza has taken the creative cheesiness to a whole new level as it announces the launch of its New Pepper Soup Pizza.

It's Naija's favorite Pepper Soup, now on a Pizza! Made from a tasty blend of delicious toppings, the New Pepper Soup Pizza is set to serenade the tastebuds and get Nigerians talking again. Did I hear you say Pepper Soup Pizza? Lol …. Well, why not? Domino’s Pizza has consistently dared to the barriers and is bringing world class tastes to Africa and of course taking African cuisines to the world with a wide selection of flavors to choose from.

So, after all your daily activities, you can always have a relaxing time with your family and friends with a super sumptuous box of Pepper Soup Pizza to ease the stress away. You can either order online via www.dominos.ng and enjoy FREE 25 mins doorstep delivery or you can walk into any of their outlets nationwide.

Peppersoup-Pizza
Peppersoup-Pizza Pulse Nigeria

As part of the launch, the New Pepper Soup Pizza will be on a deal where you would be able to buy a Medium Pepper Soup + 60cl Sprite for as low as N3200 ONLY and all you need do is visit the nearest Dominos’ branch close to you or visit www.dominos.ng

So, there you have it Pizza lovers, or should we say Pepper Soup lovers and of course lovers of both Pizza and Pepper Soup, you have one more flavor to explore courtesy Domino’s Pizza Nigeria. We really cannot wait to read from you guys what you think about this new flavor.

