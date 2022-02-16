Tecno show love promo: It rained gifts as Tecno celebrated the season of love in grand style at orphanage

Renowned Smartphone brand, TECNO showed loved with their “Show Me Love” promo which started on the 1st of February and was opened to both their online and offline fans. The online campaign got fans to nominate who they would show love this valentine which got lots of entries from the online community.

An online fan who goes by the name Williams Negedu tweeted “I want you to pay surprise visit to an orphanage home in my area called @Adonai orphanage (Kaduna state). I have trying to pay them a visit but haven't been opportune to. I want to use this privilege to gift them food stuffs and educational materials. #TECNOSHOWMELOVE 🙏”

Pulse Nigeria

TECNO walked the talk as it showed love to an orphanage home called ADONAI Orphanage in Kaduna. This love story began with a TECNO fan and his Valentine wish.

Pulse Nigeria

The excitement could be felt as the TECNO bus pulled up with the gift items of foodstuff and other TECNO branded items at Adonai Orphanage, Kaduna state.

Pulse Nigeria

The kids at Adonai Orphanage were elated to receive such gifts from the smartphone brand, especially on a day like Valentine’s Day, which is tagged mostly as a lovers' day. The smiles, laughter, and delightful excitement on the children’s faces were mixed with chants of “TECNO is my Valentine” for a brand so intent on putting smiles on everyone’s faces this period.

Pulse Nigeria

TECNO is not done showing love to its audience as the TECNO "Show Me Love" campaign is ongoing till the 28th of February, 2022. You too can nominate someone online for TECNO to show love to or simply walk into any of the TECNO registered stores and buy a smartphone which gives you access to an immediate discount and also branded TECNO items. The biggest of all is a raffle ticket to be one of the 21 users to win a free 30-second shopping spree.

Pulse Nigeria

Take a cue from Mr. Williams Negedu and show love to all around you who need it. Don’t you just love, Love?

Who will you nominate today?

