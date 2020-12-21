The Nigerian YouTube industry has grown so much and there are so many YouTubers out there, it sometimes gets overwhelming and you start asking yourself, which Nigerian YouTube channels should I subscribe to?

Worry no more, we have compiled a list of top Nigerian YouTube Channels to subscribe to right now, from beauty to lifestyle, travel vlogs, luxury apartment tours, road trips, Nigerian street food, etc.

1.)Dimma Umeh

If you are a lover of make-up and skin care related videos then Dimma Umeh’s channel is the right place for you.

As a nominee for E! people’s choice awards and a YouTuber with over 24 million views on her channel, Dimma is undoubtedly a top notch content creator. There are over 300 videos on her channel where she uploads make-up tutorials, tags, reviews, collaborations, travel vlogs, life in Lagos, etc.

2.) Ihuoma Eze

Do you want to know what Dubai looks like without stepping out of the shores of Nigeria? Yes? Oh well, Ihuoma Eze got you covered, she is a Nigerian visual storyteller that moved to Dubai about a year ago and she shares her journey as a resident of Dubai on her channel.

She is so real and watching her YouTube videos would literally melt your heart, she has a series on her channel tagged Life in Dubai where she documents her memories and her day to day activities; apartment tours, what it feels like living like a billionaire in Dubai for 24 hours, travel vlogs etc.

You will also learn a whole lot of tips and tricks on how to grow your social media accounts, tutorials on how to edit like a pro and all that great stuff on her channel. You can literally spend the whole day watching Ihuoma Eze’s Youtube videos.

3.) Alma Ngur

Five YouTube channels catch up with right now. [NGWide]

For premium content on marriage, motherhood, fashion, beauty and lifestyle, Alma Ngur’s YouTube channel will offer you all that and many more. An Abuja based vlogger that creates content that revolves around her journey in life; she showcases her personal style, does food reviews, chit-chat, collaborations and a whole lot of vlogs on her channel.

4.) Tayo Aina

Five YouTube channels catch up with right now. [NGWide]

Tayo is a popular videographer based in Lagos and on his YouTube channel he uploads entertainment videos, travel vlogs, luxury house tours, road trips, tutorials, etc.

He reveals how expensive houses in Lagos and other countries across Africa look like, he also talks about how to make money from YouTube, he reviews cameras and other cinematography equipments, he recently started interviewing successful entrepreneurs on his channel.

5.) Em Etetim

Five YouTube channels catch up with right now. [NGWide]

Have you ever wondered what eating on the streets of Nigeria, Ghana or Mauritius looks like? Em Etetim’s YouTube Channel has a lot of gist about street food and general lifestyle vlogs that give you a true sense of what living in Lagos really entails.

Tutorials, work out routines, skin care routines, travel vlogs, villa tours, etc. are all what you would catch a glimpse of when you subscribe to Em Etetim’s YouTube channel.