Stop shaving! Here’s an easy way to make sugar wax at home

Sugar waxing is a form of hair removal that's been around for ages, and is gaining popularity for good reasons. It's less painful than traditional waxing, reduces ingrown hairs, and even acts as a gentle exfoliation, leaving your skin smooth and glowing.

Gather your ingredients

To whip up your sugar wax, you'll need:

ADVERTISEMENT

1 cup of white sugar

1/4 cup of lemon juice

1/4 cup of water

That's it! These simple kitchen staples are all you need to get started.

The cooking process

Mix and heat: Combine the sugar, lemon juice, and water in a saucepan. Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly.

Watch the colour: Keep an eye on the wax; it should turn to a golden-brown colour, similar to honey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cool it down: Once it reaches the right colour, remove it from the heat and let it cool down a bit.

How to use your homemade wax

Test the temperature: Make sure the wax is warm, but not too hot to avoid burns.

Apply: Using a spatula or a butter knife, spread the wax in the direction of hair growth.

Remove: Quickly pull the wax off in the opposite direction of hair growth. Voila!

ADVERTISEMENT

Aftercare tips

Soothe your skin: After waxing, apply some aloe vera or a gentle moisturiser to soothe the skin.

Stay hydrated: Keep your skin hydrated by drinking plenty of water and using moisturising lotions.

Avoid sun exposure: Try to keep the waxed area out of direct sunlight for a day or two.

This guide to making and using sugar wax at home is a simple, effective, and skin-friendly way to keep your skin smooth and hair-free. Give it a try and say goodbye to the hassle of shaving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Happy waxing!