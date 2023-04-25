The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay eye-screamed this April with the Cold Stone Crazy Price Slash!!!

#FeatureByColdstone: Attention all ice-cream lovers, Cold Stone is here with a truck load of fun and excitement just for you, it is April but it is about to be a partyyyyyy.

The cherry on top is the CRAZY PRICE SLASH, relish this memorable moment and buy any ice cream cup size at 50% off. Now that is some cut off price, stay on a budget and have an overload of fun. This offer is available for you on the 28th of April. Now go to any store closest to you and go crazyyyy. A perfect opportunity to buy any ice cream in any cup size at 50% OFF!

Whether you prefer classic flavors like chocolate and vanilla or more adventurous ones like cheesecake or mint, there's something for everyone at Cold Stone. It's the perfect opportunity to treat yourself and your loved ones to a sweet and delicious treat.

Stay in the moment with another exciting deal just for you to top up the fun, enjoy the new ENERGIZE DEAL; have your energy to the roof and stay in the moment, all you have to do is get 1 hot dog and 1 Pepsi for as low as N1,200. Amazing deal right? This offer runs from the 6th of April to the 30th April 2023.

Want to stay at home, save the stress from going out? This offer will come right to your doorstep with no delivery charge, just hop on Cold Stone’s official website https://www.coldstonecreamery.ng/ to get this deal and be a part of the fun.

For more details on all our deals and offerings, visit any Cold Stone’s store nearest to you or visit their website https://www.coldstonecreamery.ng/ to order online.

Follow us on social media platforms. Twitter: @coldstoneng. Instagram: @coldstonecreamery_nigeria. Facebook: Cold Stone Creamery Nigeria.

