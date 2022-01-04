Starting the year with a bang

1. Review the previous year

Set a notepad aside; highlight your high points and low points in the previous. Stating and acknowledging your wins, your losses will give you a better perspective about the New Year. Draw out your progress report, things you could not achieve in the previous year, move them into the New Year, and plan to achieve the 'carry overs' first. All these will help you to track your progress and accomplishments.

2. Write down ideas as they come

As the saying goes, 'the faintest pencil is better than the sharpest memory' which basically means that writing down or journaling prevents you from forgetting. Technology has made things easier now, and you can use a notepad app on your phone. As fresh ideas come into your head, always, and I repeat, always remember to write them down. To avoid stories that touch.

3. Create a work-life balance

As much as you want to chase the bag and actually get the bag, have a life outside your work this year.

This is a stern warning to all ye remote job people. Create a balance between your work and social life, go out more, and establish meaningful relationships. Take them out to just hang out and relax once in a while. Just find a balance.

4. Set your New Year goals/ resolutions quarterly

If you believe in New Year resolutions or goals as the case may be, it is advised that you set these resolutions quarter; that way, it is easier to track one's progress. So if you have your goals listed out, you can assign months in each quarter to them, paste somewhere you can see them every morning and run with it.

5. Have an accountability partner

Get someone who would always put you in check; could be your best friend, spouse, a colleague at work, whoever you feel comfortable sharing ideas with will do. It would be best if you had someone who would talk senses into you when you are not being reasonable, a person who wants the absolute best for you in all situation. Find that person and commit to staying accountable.