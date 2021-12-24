Some Evangelists visited my salon

Lunch was ready in an hour, after which I dashed into my room; pulled out one of my floral shirts from the hanger and got into a pair of shorts. I had barely buttoned my shirt up to my chest level, revealing my cleavage before I boarded a bike to the saloon.

I arrived at the salon in five minutes, and asked one of the apprentices to help wash my hair. I was still washing my hair when two elderly women walked in with bibles in their hands. They reminded me of the head ushers at my church because they wore matching berets.

They asked if it was okay to share the word with us but I said I wasn't interested; the apprentice who was washing my hair agreed to listen. Immediately she agreed, after I disagreed, the other woman already gave me a funny face that screamed “Repent!”

Then the preaching started, the other woman was eyeing me while she preached, at some point, she couldn’t take it anymore so she looked at me and said, my sister maybe you should cover your breast, it's exposed.

I pretended not to hear, so the other woman tapped me on the shoulder and said, button your shirt properly my sister. Stop exposing your body.

Why? I asked,