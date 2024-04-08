Everything you need to know about the 2024 solar eclipse

During a total solar eclipse, the moon completely blocks the sun's light, with day turning into twilight for a brief period.

What is a Solar Eclipse?

In a solar eclipse, the moon strategically positions itself to block the sun's light from reaching Earth. This celestial alignment plunges parts of our planet into temporary darkness, transforming day into an eerie darkness. The type of solar eclipse that occurs depends on the alignment of these celestial bodies.

There are four main types of solar eclipses:

Total solar eclipse: This occurs when the moon completely covers the sun, revealing the sun's bright atmosphere, the corona. During totality, the sky darkens dramatically, and stars may become visible.

Partial solar eclipse: In a partial eclipse, the moon only partially obscures the sun, leaving a crescent-shaped sun visible.

Partial solar eclipse: A partial solar eclipse occurs when the moon only partially covers the sun's disc. Observers in areas outside the path of totality see the sun as a crescent or with a "bite" taken out of it.

Annular solar eclipse: This rare type of eclipse occurs when the moon is too far away from Earth in its orbit to completely cover the sun. Instead, it creates a "ring of fire" effect, with a bright ring of sunlight surrounding the darkened moon.

Hybrid solar eclipse: An even less frequent event, a hybrid eclipse transitions between a total and annular eclipse during its path.

The type of solar eclipse that occurs depends on the relative sizes and distances of the sun, moon, and Earth. The upcoming 2024 solar eclipse will be a total eclipse, offering skywatchers in its path a glimpse of the sun's corona and the opportunity to witness a truly unforgettable celestial spectacle.

Why do solar eclipses happen?

Solar eclipses are a result of a fascinating interplay between the sun, moon, and Earth.

The moon orbits Earth in an elliptical path, meaning its distance from Earth varies throughout its orbit. When the moon is at its farthest point from Earth, it appears slightly smaller. Conversely, when the moon is closest to Earth, it appears larger.

Here's a breakdown of the celestial mechanics at play:

The moon orbits Earth in a plane that is slightly tilted (about 5 degrees) relative to Earth's orbit around the sun. This tilt is crucial because it prevents the moon from casting a shadow on Earth every month.

The apparent size of the moon in our sky is roughly the same as the apparent size of the sun. This is a remarkable coincidence, as the sun is much larger than the moon but also vastly farther away. This size synchronicity allows the moon to completely obscure the sun during a total solar eclipse.

For a solar eclipse to occur, the sun, moon, and Earth must be aligned almost perfectly. During most lunar cycles, the moon passes above or below Earth's shadow, causing no eclipse. When these three celestial bodies align precisely, the moon's shadow falls on Earth, creating a solar eclipse. The specific type of eclipse depends on the degree of alignment and the relative sizes of the sun and moon as seen from Earth.

What happens during a solar eclipse?

As the moon gradually covers the sun, the day begins to dim, and the temperature can drop slightly. Animals may exhibit unusual behaviour, mistaking the twilight for dusk. Just before totality, a phenomenon known as Baily's beads becomes visible.

These are bright points of sunlight shining through valleys on the moon's edge, creating a dazzling "string of pearls" effect.

Then, totality arrives. The sun is completely obscured, and the sky darkens dramatically. The sun's corona, a faint, ethereal layer of hot plasma surrounding the sun, becomes visible.

During totality, some planets and even stars may become visible in the darkened sky. The entire event can last for several minutes, depending on the specific path of the eclipse. As the moon begins to move away from the sun, the sequence of events unfolds in reverse order, culminating in the return of sunlight and the end of totality.

Note:

Not everyone on Earth will be able to witness the total solar eclipse in 2024. The path of totality, the narrow band on Earth where the moon completely covers the sun, is specific to each eclipse.

The path of the 2024 solar eclipse

The next total solar eclipse in North America will occur today, April 8, 2024. The path of totality, where viewers will experience a complete blackout of the sun, will stretch across the United States from the Pacific Coast to the Northeast. Cities like Dallas, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Cleveland, Ohio, lie within the path of totality.

