How society and the media influence our understanding of fatherhood and masculinity

Anna Ajayi

The image of the 'strong, silent' man, facing challenges without a hint of vulnerability, is a common trope.

But, is it time to challenge these stereotypes and embrace a more nuanced view of masculinity?

In Nigeria, societal expectations around masculinity are deeply rooted, with a strong emphasis on men as providers, protectors, and decision-makers. These roles, passed down through generations, paint a picture of masculinity synonymous with strength and stoicism. Social media, a behemoth in shaping opinions and trends, amplifies these expectations. Platforms like Instagram and Twitter are awash with images and stories of 'ideal' men who embody these traditional roles, often overshadowing the diversity and complexity of real-life experiences.

However, there's a growing wave of online voices advocating for a more balanced portrayal of men, one that allows vulnerability and emotional expression. This creates a tug-of-war between maintaining traditional values and embracing modern, more emotionally open representations of men.

The Nigerian entertainment industry, from Nollywood to contemporary literature, significantly contributes to the narrative surrounding fatherhood and masculinity. In many films and TV shows, fathers are often depicted as stern, unyielding figures whose authority is seldom questioned. They embody the traditional 'head of the family' role, emphasising strength and emotional restraint. This portrayal, while resonating with some aspects of Nigerian culture, often leaves little room for more nuanced depictions of fatherhood.

The image of the 'strong, silent' man, facing challenges without a hint of vulnerability, is common. However, there are notable exceptions in both Nigerian and international media that offer a more realistic portrayal of men as emotionally complex and nurturing individuals.

The cultural expectation for men to be the unwavering pillar of strength in Nigerian society has deep psychological implications. The 'strong man' stereotype, prevalent in media and societal narratives, often translates into pressure to suppress emotions, leading to internal struggles and, in some cases, mental health issues. This façade of invulnerability can leave men feeling isolated and unable to seek support when they are 'dying inside'.

Psychological studies and expert opinions highlight the detrimental impact of this emotional suppression. It's not uncommon for men to feel trapped in these expectations, leading to increased stress and a reluctance to express their vulnerability.

As we step into an era of increased awareness and openness, media and societal narratives must evolve. By embracing and promoting a more diverse and realistic portrayal of masculinity, we can foster a healthier environment for emotional expression. Let's encourage narratives that celebrate the strength in vulnerability and the courage in seeking support. It's time to redefine what it means to be a man and a father in modern society.

This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.

How society and the media influence our understanding of fatherhood and masculinity

