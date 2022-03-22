Social media detox: Taking a break from social media

Signs that you need a break from social media:

1. You are getting too addicted to it.

2. You are beginning to compare your life with that of people you see online.

3. You are getting too distracted and can’t focus on your work.

4. You feel mentally drained after spending time on social media.

5. You are beginning to doubt yourself because of what you see on social media.

How to take a break from social media

1. Unfollow people: Unfollow or delete anything that stresses you out, as well as people who stress you out or send you negative vibes.

2. Limit the time you spend on social media: Sometimes, it’s hard for you to take a break from social media, especially if you are addicted to it. You can start by limiting the time you spend on social media. For example, if you spend 10 hours on social media daily, you can reduce it to 5 hours.

3. Disable your notifications: Notifications can both cause anxiety and distract you. Turning off your notifications will help you be more focused and more productive.

4. Log out of all your social media accounts: Because you can no longer access them, logging out of your social media accounts will help you disconnect from the social media world. If you feel tempted to log in again, you can go ahead and delete the applications.

What to do when detoxing:

1. Spend time with your family and friends physically.

2. Work on a goal you’ve been wanting to accomplish.

3 .Reorganize your room.

4. Practice meditation, yoga or exercise.