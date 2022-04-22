So Fresh partners with Lagoon Hospitals to increase access to healthy food for Nigerians

The healthy food brand increased its outlets to 16 across the industrious cities of Lagos and Abuja with the newly opened outlets in partnership with Lagoon Hospital, at their Ikoyi and Ikeja branches.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), “a healthy diet helps to protect against malnutrition in all its forms, as well as non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer.” In the words of the Chief Operating Officer, Mrs Abimbola Balogun, “a healthy lifestyle isn't a one-off experience, but a life culture of adopting healthy eating habits that contributes to our overall health and wellness and thus serves as a preventive measure for deadly diseases and frequent illnesses. Our goal is to contribute to building a healthy nation, hence this partnership aligns with our mission, she said. The COO further stated that “we desire to give patients in the Hospital access to healthier food alternatives to help them recover faster.”

The World Health Organisation has established that for adults, a healthy diet includes the following: fruit, vegetables, legumes (e.g., lentils and beans), nuts and whole grains (e.g., unprocessed maize, millet, oats, wheat, and brown rice). However, less than 10% of adults in Nigeria meet the daily fruit and vegetable intake recommendations. So Fresh seeks to help Nigerians living in urban centres increase their intake of fruits and vegetables by increasing accessibility and convenience.

Everyone wants to live long, healthy, and productive lives, and adopting healthier lifestyle choices, such as exercising, avoiding smoking, not drinking too much alcohol, and eating healthier could extend lifespan by six to seven years in middle-aged adults, and in young adults, could increase lifespan by about ten years. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that “improving our diet by just 20% was linked to an 8-17% lower risk of premature death, while eating 20% more unhealthy foods, in contrast, contributed to a 6-12% increased risk of death.’

Mrs Balogun went on to mention that the company is open to even more partnerships with other brands in the health and wellness space like fitness centres, hospitals, spas etc. to push the mission of inspiring the nation to live fresh and live healthily.

