Slaying on a budget as an undergraduate

Regardless of which category you fall under, you need some basic fashion items in your wardrobe. These items are very affordable and will help you look good without overspending.

Plain tees: plain tees have become the order of the day in Nigerian universities. Each student should own at least 3 different tee-shirts in different colors. They are very affordable and can be styled in any way you want. They can be worn on jean trousers, skirts, and can even be combined with pant trousers to give a formal look. They are very versatile, it all depends on how you decide to style them.

Jean trousers: you need about 3 to 5 different jean trousers in your wardrobe. They are easily styled with any color of plain tees to give a casual look, you can also decide to wear a formal shirt with them, and also with an Ankara top to match the Friday feeling.

Chiffon shirts are the easiest way to get formal. They can be worn on jean trousers and also pant trousers.

Little black dress: everyone needs a black dress in their wardrobe. You don't have to wear trousers every time, you can spice up your look with a black dress.

Tote bags: in Universities nowadays, most people no longer carry their books in backpacks or handbags, most people now use tote bags. They are available in different designs, colors and are quite affordable.

Pant trousers: you should own at least 3 pant trousers in different colors in your wardrobes. It's not every day you dress casually, some people love to look formal to classes on Mondays. Pant trousers are much needed in your wardrobe.