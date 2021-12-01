Why do we get depressed?
Signs of depression you should never ignore
Everyone feels sad once in a while. If you're feeling lower than usual or the feeling never ceases, you may wonder if you are depressed. Depression is a mental illness that many people don't even know they have. It can leave its victims extremely unhappy and even suicidal. Let's go over the causes, signs, and treatment of depression.
You might have heard that depression is caused by hormonal imbalance in the brain, but it is much more than that. Depression is caused by a combination of psychological, social, and biological factors. It is often triggered by trauma, stress, abuse, conflict, and grief but genetic factors also play a significant role.
Researchers have identified some genes that can make a person susceptible to depression. Depression has also been linked to the parts of the brain that affect emotions and memory.
Symptoms
No age group is more likely to get depression, it can appear at any age, and the symptoms vary from person to person. People who have depression often have symptoms that affect their daily activities, but this is not always the case. Some of the symptoms are just things we regularly experience, but if you are experiencing several symptoms for long periods, it is most likely depression. Below are some common signs of depression you should not ignore
- Feelings of hopelessness
- Avoiding family and friends
- Trouble sleeping or excessive sleep
- Fatigue and loss of motivation
- Loss of appetite or excessive eating
- Difficulty with concentration
- Neglecting daily activities
- Suicidal thoughts
Treating depression
Do you have the symptoms of depression, or do you know someone who does?
Treatment is available, and it can help you feel a lot better.
Depression can be treated with therapy when you talk to a professional.
Medications like antidepressants can also help you manage depression and stress.
You can also talk to someone really close to you about how you are feeling.
The feeling of getting it off your chest will make you feel a lot better, and you might receive some good advice.
