Signs of depression you should never ignore

You might have heard that depression is caused by hormonal imbalance in the brain, but it is much more than that. Depression is caused by a combination of psychological, social, and biological factors. It is often triggered by trauma, stress, abuse, conflict, and grief but genetic factors also play a significant role.

Researchers have identified some genes that can make a person susceptible to depression. Depression has also been linked to the parts of the brain that affect emotions and memory.

Symptoms

No age group is more likely to get depression, it can appear at any age, and the symptoms vary from person to person. People who have depression often have symptoms that affect their daily activities, but this is not always the case. Some of the symptoms are just things we regularly experience, but if you are experiencing several symptoms for long periods, it is most likely depression. Below are some common signs of depression you should not ignore

Feelings of hopelessness

Avoiding family and friends

Trouble sleeping or excessive sleep

Fatigue and loss of motivation

Loss of appetite or excessive eating

Difficulty with concentration

Neglecting daily activities

Suicidal thoughts

Treating depression

Do you have the symptoms of depression, or do you know someone who does?

Treatment is available, and it can help you feel a lot better.

Depression can be treated with therapy when you talk to a professional.

Medications like antidepressants can also help you manage depression and stress.

You can also talk to someone really close to you about how you are feeling.

The feeling of getting it off your chest will make you feel a lot better, and you might receive some good advice.

Oluwatimilehin Ademosu is a passionate content writer and copywriter.

