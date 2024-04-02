5 side effects of getting a tattoo you didn’t know about

We've all seen the amazing designs, the details, and the way tattoos can enhance a person's style. But before you dive headfirst into the world of ink, let's talk about some side effects that might not be at the forefront of your mind.

5 side effects of getting a tattoo

This isn't to scare you away from getting a tattoo you truly love. Knowledge is power, and being prepared helps ensure a smooth and positive experience.

Here are 5 things to consider before getting inked:

1. The commitment is real (and permanent)

Tattoos are permanent, at least for now. While laser removal is an option, it's expensive, time-consuming, and can leave scarring. Think about your design choice carefully. Will this image still resonate with you in 10, 20, or even 50 years? Trends come and go, but a tattoo is there to stay.

Here are some tips for making a lasting tattoo choice:

Go with a design that reflects your core values or interests, not just a passing trend.

Choose a placement that you'll feel comfortable with in all situations, professional and casual.

Consider starting small. You can always add to a piece later, but you can't easily take it away.

2. Pain is a part of the process (but it's manageable)

Everyone experiences pain differently. While some people breeze through tattoo sessions, others find it quite uncomfortable. Getting a tattoo isn't a walk in the park. Different areas of the body have varying levels of nerve endings, so some spots will be more sensitive than others. A skilled tattoo artist can work with you to minimise discomfort by using numbing creams and pacing the session appropriately.

Here are some ways to manage tattoo pain:

Get enough sleep and stay hydrated in the days leading up to your appointment.

Eat a light meal beforehand, but avoid blood thinners like aspirin.

Bring a distraction, like music or conversation, to help take your mind off things.

Numbing creams can be helpful, but discuss them with your artist first.

3. Healing takes time

After getting a tattoo, your skin goes through a healing process similar to a scrape or wound. Proper aftercare is crucial to avoid infection and ensure your tattoo heals beautifully. This means keeping the area clean, using a recommended ointment, and avoiding activities that could irritate the skin like swimming or saunas. Be patient with the healing process – it can take several weeks for a tattoo to fully heal. Your artist will provide specific instructions, but here are some general tips:

Keep the tattooed area clean and dry.

Avoid harsh soaps, lotions, and swimming pools for several weeks.

Wear loose-fitting clothing that allows the tattoo to breathe.

Don't pick at scabs or scratch the area, even if it itches.

4. Your body may react in unexpected ways

While uncommon, some people develop allergies to tattoo ink, especially certain colours like red or yellow.

This can manifest as redness, itching, or raised bumps around the tattoo. If you have any concerns about allergies, discuss them with your tattoo artist and consider getting a small test patch in an inconspicuous area beforehand.

Here's how to minimise the risk of an allergic reaction:

Ask your artist about the type of ink they use and if it's hypoallergenic.

Get a small test tattoo with the chosen ink colour to see if your body reacts.

5. Regret is a possibility

Sometimes a tattoo you once loved no longer reflects your identity. Maybe it's a name of an ex, a poorly chosen design, or a faded image that no longer inspires you. If regret creeps in, don't despair. Cover-up tattoos are an art form in themselves. A skilled artist can work their magic and transform an unwanted tattoo into something entirely new. However, keep in mind that cover-ups are typically more expensive due to the need to incorporate the existing ink.

On making informed choices

So, are tattoos right for you? Ultimately, the decision is personal. By being aware of these potential side effects, you can approach getting a tattoo with confidence and make informed choices. Here are some additional tips:

Do your research: Find a reputable tattoo artist who uses sterilized equipment and high-quality ink. Check online reviews and portfolios to ensure their style aligns with your vision. Choose your design wisely: Pick something meaningful and timeless. Consider the size, placement, and how it will work with your body. Listen to your body: Don't push through excessive pain. If you need a break, your artist should be happy to accommodate. Embrace the permanence: A tattoo is a part of you, a story etched onto your skin. Choose something you'll be proud to wear for a lifetime.