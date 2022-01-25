Should I be scared my child reached puberty by 9 years?

In this article, we will explore what puberty is, why it happens earlier for some kids than others, and what parents can do to help their children through this important stage of life.

What is Puberty?

Puberty is the process of physical changes that take place as a child becomes an adolescent. It's usually split into two stages: the first is called Tanner Stage One, and it's when the body starts to change in preparation for sexual reproduction. The second stage is called Tanner Stage Two, and this is when the body is ready to have children.

Why does puberty occur earlier for some kids?

There is no one answer to this question, as there are many factors that can contribute to early puberty. Some of the most common causes include:

1. Genetics:

Puberty can be hereditary, so if your parents or siblings started puberty early, there is a good chance that your child will too.

2. Hormones:

Hormones are the very thing that cause puberty to happen. When there is an excess if the required hormone, puberty can occur quite early.

3. Environmental factors:

Puberty can also be influenced by things like exposure to pollutants and cigarettes smoke. When these substances get into the body, they can affect the hormones and trigger early puberty.

What can parents do to help their children through puberty?

There is no one answer to this question either, as every child is different. However, there are some general things that parents can do to help their children through puberty:

1. Stay Calm:

Puberty can be a stressful time for kids, so it's important for parents to stay calm and supportive. You can try to talk to your child about what's happening, and answer any questions they have honestly and openly.

2. Be Encouraging:

Puberty can cause a lot of confusion for children as their they begin to notice many changes to their bodies. Parents should try to be encouraging and positive, and remind their children that these changes are normal.

3. Reassure them:

They may be embarrassed when they realize many of their peers aren't developing the way they are. As a parent, it's important to reassure them that there is nothing wrong with them, and that they will eventually catch up.